Brighton and Hove Albion take on the Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon (Saturday 15 March). Kick-off is at 3pm.

Albion could move into the top five with a win and Joao Pedro down to start up front, supported by Georginio Rutter as well as Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh.

Adam Webster retains the captaincy, with Lewis Dunk still not ready to return. At the back he has Jan Paul van Hecke alongside him as well as Pervis Estupinan and Jack Hinshelwood.

Bart Verbruggen keeps goal, with Diego Gomez and Carlos Baleba also in the starting line up.

Danny Welbeck, Yasin Ayari and Simon Adingra are among nine subs on the bench.

Manchester City remain without Rodri but they have Erling Haaland up front.

Albion remain without a win at the Etihad but are in form and pushing hard for a place in Europe.