A woman who denies being a sob story fraudster has been banned from asking people on the street for money while she awaits trial.

Shona Stiles has been charged with three counts of fraud by false representation in approaching three students in St James’s Street and North Street and telling them she needed money.

She’s also charged with two assaults, one racially aggravated, which happened in the early hours of the morning at Subway on the Old Steine.

In one of the alleged assaults, a woman was kicked in the head while crouching on the floor.

Stiles, 37, of Lavender Street, Brighton, denied all the charges when she appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Granting her bail, district judge Tessa Szagun said she was imposing strict conditions as an alternative to custody.

She has been banned from both St James’s Street and North Street, and given a curfew to stay at her Lavender Street address overnight, and will have to wear two electronic tags to monitor that.

She will have to sign on every afternoon at John Street Police Station.

Ms Szagun added: “I also impose a condition not to approach any individual in public to ask them for money.”

She will stand trial for the assaults on 10 July and the frauds on 14 August, both at Brighton Magistrates Court.