Three community libraries were likely to close to save money in Brighton and Hove but councillors were told that the locations had not yet been confirmed.

They were told that Brighton and Hove City Council was currently carrying out a “needs and use” analysis and it would then consult the public.

Other proposed changes to the library service include reducing the opening hours at the flagship Jubilee Library, in Brighton, and the Carnegie Library, in Hove.

Members of the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee were told yesterday (Tuesday 18 March) that 10am to 5pm opening hours would remain.

The proposal to close three community libraries was included in a £250,000 savings plan over two years. The council currently spends £3.7 million a year on the library service.

Conservative councillor Anne Meadows asked for details as to which libraries were earmarked for closure during the scrutiny committee meeting at Hove Town Hall.

Councillor Meadows, who represents Patcham and Hollingbury, said: “I’m reasonably sure one of these closures will be in my area.

“We’ve already lost our family hub so that’s one of the solutions for support out of the window.

“I am concerned about planning on centralising all services into town. (It’s) difficult for people from Patcham to get into Hove or Jubilee libraries to access services.”

She said that older people had not been identified as a protected group who would be affected by the closure as many used the libraries as a warm space after losing winter heating allowance.

Labour councillor Emma Daniel, the council’s cabinet member for children, families and youth services, has taken over responsibility for libraries in the past week.

She said that there was no secret list of the branches being considered for closure.

Councillor Daniel said: “Whichever wards are affected by a library closure, we do need to look at the access they have to other centres.

“I don’t think there’s any expectation for people to travel into town to access council services. Most people access council services online or over the telephone.”

A private finance initiative (PFI) contract is due to end in 2029. This is expected to reduce running costs by £1 million a year although the council will have to finance the book fund and pay for cleaning and security which are currently covered by the contract.

Labour councillor Alison Thomson asked about the effects of the PFI contract on costs.

The council’s head of library services, Ceris Howard, said: “We have a very healthy book fund compared with most library authorities – probably compared with every library authority across the country.

“We’re very comfortable with that. There are lots of things we’re going to be able to do to reduce that financial risk.

“When we know more what that will look like, we’ll look at what our proposals will be for the long-term survival of the library service.”

A consultation is expected to start in the late spring or early summer.