We are very excited to see the return of C’est Magnifique following their sell-out season in 2024 at The Tusk Club.

This evening promises to be a spectacular, an evening full of an unforgettable lineup of torch songs, power ballads, comedic solos, and company showstoppers.

This new version of C’est Magnifique features a host of switched-up numbers and exciting medleys, including a Bond-themed segment and a fresh take on Titanic. With non-stop choreography, live music, and an atmosphere that evokes a 1930s Berlin club, this is an experience you won’t want to miss!

Founded by Emma Edwards and Nathan Potter, Chocolate Box Theatre is dedicated to creating bold, immersive, and high-quality theatre experiences. Known for blending classic theatrical influences with modern storytelling, the company specialises in cabaret, musical theatre, and interactive performance. Their work is inclusive, dynamic, and deeply engaging, with a focus on storytelling that transports audiences to new and unexpected worlds.

This is one of several performances over the Fringe season:

Dates:

• April 25 @ The Tusk Club

• May 2, 7, 14, 16 @ The Wunderbarn, Spiegel Gardens

• May 30 @ The Tusk Club, late-night special show with DJ after-party

If you feel like a night of decadence, entertainment and surprises, this sounds just the ticket!

Tickets are available directly from The Chocolate Box Theatre or from Brighton Fringe.