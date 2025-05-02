Arguments and poo! Sex and swearing! Blood, sweat, tears and giant rabbits! Life on the set of Teletubbies might not have been quite as you imagined…

Nikky Smedley played Laa Laa (the yellow one) in the original series of Teletubbies for six years – that’s a lot of custard for a grown woman to get excited about. Come and hear how she got the job by dressing as a bistro table; what it was really like inside one of those (surprisingly large) Tubby suits; how the NooNoo really worked and why children loved the show so much.

Following two years of sell-out shows at Edinburgh Fringe, Nikky is taking the show on a nationwide tour, landing at Brighton Fringe in May, at The Actors Theatre.

Nikky Smedley is an award-winning creator and performer on stage and screen. This performance of Confessions of a Teletubby is part of her first tour of solo appearances since the 1980’s when she could still do the splits easily – nowadays she may need a little more coaxing.

Confessions of a Teletubby lifts the lid on what went on behind the scenes of one of the most globally successful TV shows ever.

Confessions of a Teletubby is loosely based on Nikky’s best-selling book Over the Hills and Far Away – My Life as a Teletubby published in 2022. However the book is not the same as having the real and original LaaLaa, live in person, giving you information that has been kept under wraps for almost thirty years.

You’ll hear frank, hilarious and sometimes tragic stories of the human experience within a truly surreal world. Plus you’ll have the chance to ask Nikky anything you’ve always wanted to know about Teletubbies, and maybe get a selfie!

*There will be a meet & greet opportunity after the show with a book signing of Nikky’s memoir “Over The Hills and Far Away”

Details

Venue: The Actors – Theatre, 4 Prince’s Street, Brighton

Date: Sat May 10th & Sun May 11th

Time: 6.00pm

Ticket prices: £10 / £8.50 Conc

Box office: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/confessions-of-a-teletubby/

Suitability: 16+ Strong Language / Swearing