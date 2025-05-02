A seafront toilet block has reopened this week after being given a revamp.

The loos Ovingdean Undercliff have been updated to make them more accessible and family friendly, with family rooms and ambulant cubicles (cubicles with grab rails) in both the men’s and women’s toilets, as well as a refurbished accessible toilet at the front of the building.

The new site now contains an additional cubicle in the women’s toilets.

The toilets are open between 10am and 6pm during summer (1 April to 30 September), and 10am to 4pm during winter (1 October to 31 March).

Councillor Tim Rowkins, Cabinet member for Net Zero & Environmental Services, said: “Ovingdean Undercliff is a well-used seafront site, and I’m delighted to see it revamped and reopened to the public in time for summer.

“We have been working tirelessly to refurbish and reopen toilets across the city so that residents and visitors can get out and enjoy themselves with confidence.

“As well as dramatically improving our toilet facilities, our refurbishment programme has had a major focus on making sure they are accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities and young families.

“We know how essential it is to be able to access suitable public facilities in the places where they need them, and it has been a top priority for us.”

The improvements at Ovingdean Undercliff include: