Drowning in the Sound is being performed in Brighton Fringe this year – a highly evocative and deeply personal show with important messages, an amazing example of bold and brave storytelling.

The show focuses on the stories of three individuals, all of whom have experienced traumatic relationships leading them to seek help. The narrator is a therapist interviewing them who makes it clear that this is not scripted drama, but real testimony donated by the victims themselves. Through a series of scenes, each character reveals their story through personal memories, sharing intimate thoughts and experiences in a candid and stark way, drawing us in.

Whilst these stories are difficult to hear, they are deeply moving and fascinating, stories that are not often told, ones we need to hear. We particularly liked the way the characters speak in real voices, the narratives weaving in and out of each other, and whilst they are being told separately, the actors on the stage interact, showing their emotions, projecting their mutual support to each other and us. The cast is incredibly proficient, each actor completely embodying the person’s story, using the words gifted to them to show the reality of emotions.

This is a difficult subject matter, one that could be triggering to many people. The actors know this and are sensitive to individual needs during the performance. However, rather than tell us how dreadful the situations are, we are shown just how important it is for us to know about the subject, shown why it is so difficult to define it in law and in society, shown just how easy it could be for anyone to be caught up in the process. It challenges stereotypes at every line, keeps the focus on the issues and also brings in levity and hope.

We were highly impressed by the ambition of this piece. Created by Andrew Martin and Lee and the Midnight Florists, this is a play that deserves to succeed and spread its message widely. We were privileged to have experienced this immersive and deeply memorable piece. Well done.

Performance Dates:

May 20th – 8.00 pm

May 25th – 8.00 pm

May 26th – 8.00 pm

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe – £14/£10.

Cast List:

Andrew Martin Lee – Alex

Erin Wrightson – Sarah

Amber Elbishlawi – Maisie

Josh McCrory – Interviewer/Therapist