Two very funny men and a series of comedy sketches – a very silly evening!

This show is billed as ‘Comedy Catastrophe‘ and they take the title seriously. Everything appears to have gone wrong for them – the star guests haven’t turned up, their props are malfunctioning and the technology is all over the place. Not to worry, the show will go on and they will find the best way they can to deliver their act, even if they hurt themselves in the process.

These two really are loveable idiots. Ryan appears to be in charge, stressing over the details, trying to make their duo work, while Ben acts the fool, dresses up in many, many costumes, continually letting the side down. The sketches whip through, each one highly physical and well observed. We really enjoyed the word play around some very tasty chocolate bars and their video clips with the supposed absent stars were well paced. The highlight was a series of very comic mimes to well known songs where they got the timing just right, their focused performance very funny.

Ryan Hill and Ben Jones have put together a show that aims to be a disaster, but isn’t, just a couple of very likeable comedians having fun together. Very engaging.

Performance Dates:

May 25th – 6.30 pm

May 26th – 2.00 pm

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe – £12/£10.