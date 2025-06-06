A public consultation is due to start in July if the government decides that Sussex should move forward with plans for an elected mayor and a shake up of the current councils.

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee were told about the proposed public consultation at a meeting dedicated to devolution yesterday (Thursday 5 June).

The government is due to announce its decision on whether to press on with devolution for Sussex and Brighton and Hove by the end of the month.

At the same time ministers are expected to share the results of a public consultation which ended in April.

The consultation asked for people’s views on creating a “mayoral combined authority” with two representatives each from Brighton and Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council.

Should devolution move ahead, Sussex would end up with fewer councils – all of them unitary councils like Brighton and Hove City Council. These would replace the existing county and district councils.

Brighton and Hove City Council proposed the creation of five unitary councils serving areas with populations of between 300,000 and 400,000.

The size and shape of Brighton and Hove would either stay the same or neighbouring areas such as Peacehaven to the east and Shoreham to the west could be absorbed.

Councillor Bella Sankey, the Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, said that a future consultation would not be on whether the changes should take place.

It would focus on the future structure of local government in the county and how it aligned with other services, including the NHS and fire service.

When she became leader in May 2023, Councillor Sankey was surprised, she said, to discover the level of co-operation required between the city council and the two Conservative-run county councils.

Councillor Sankey said: “There was nothing really strategic in place, no mechanism or requirements or anything in law to require us to collaborate in the interests of our residents, communities and businesses.

“Devolution is incredibly welcome and it is much overdue. There is a lot we can learn from areas that have already devolved and are seeing the benefits.”

Labour councillor John Hewitt, the cabinet adviser for devolution and government reorganisation in Brighton and Hove, said that any consultation would be “robust”.

Councillor Hewitt said: “We’ll be sharing and engaging data and evidence and public feedback with our neighbouring authorities.

“I’m going to put strong emphasis on this as it’s extremely valuable and something we are taking very seriously on promoting facilitation, consultation and engagement with residents and stakeholders.

“We are proud to be one of the only councils in the country to run an early engagement exercise as part of our interim plan.”

Councillor Hewitt said that he wanted the consultation process to go beyond the September deadline set by ministers.

During the two-week engagement carried out in February and March, 597 people shared their thoughts on the proposed mayoral authority and shake up of councils.

A report to the overview and scrutiny committee said that public meetings, community events and business networking were part of the mix to encourage people to respond to the consultation.

Fellow Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn said that community groups including the many neighbourhood forums across Brighton and Hove, with their thousands of members, should be part of the consultation process.

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that even though her party would put up a candidate – as it had done in other parts of the country – it did not agree with elected mayors.

Councillor Shanks said: “Nationally, we are in a completely chaotic situation as far as I can see, with new political parties which aren’t represented here coming along.

“This will decrease our representation as councillors because if we expand our boundaries, we’ll presumably lose councillors. You can’t have the number of councillors that exist across Sussex, including the districts, once you make changes to the boundaries.”

Another of her concerns was the speed of the process. She said that September was “not far away” with the summer between.

Conservative councillor Anne Meadows echoed Councillor Shanks, saying that there were “new boys on the block” elsewhere in the country, referring to Reform UK’s success in the mayoral and county council elections last month.

Councillor Meadows said: “All residents want is the bins collected. They’re not interested in all this highfalutin’ who’s going to take charge here, who’s going to take charge there. They just want their bins collected.”

Newly elected Labour councillor Sam Parrott said that when she was canvassing in the recent Westbourne and Poets Corner by-election, she found that residents cared about education, transport and equality more than bins.

Councillor Parrott said: “Having spent the last two-and-a-half months engaging with residents both in the campaign and, as a new councillor, having spent many hours of the last month going out and meeting people, I find it very distressing that a councillor could sit here and say all our residents are interested in is bin collection.

“That’s not my experience on the doorstep.”

If the government approves proposals for Sussex, mayoral elections would take place in May next year and local elections to the new unitary authorities in May 2027.