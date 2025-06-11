A police officer faces court charged with sexual assaulting four women, Sussex Police said this evening (Wednesday 11 June).

The force said: “A Sussex Police officer will appear in court charged with four counts of sexual assault by touching.

“Following an investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised that PC Ryan Busby, 25, be charged with the offences on four women known to him.

“This is alleged to have occurred on Friday 20 December 2024 while the officer was off duty.

“Busby is suspended from duty.

“He will appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 8 July.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted.”