The city’s annual winter solstice parade is taking a year off as it struggles with funding challenges.

Burning the Clocks will return in 2026 with the theme Magicada – inspired by a type of cicada, the Magicicada, which emerges every 13 to 17 years.

The charity which started the parade, Same Sky, says the cost of putting on the event soared 44 per cent from 2019 to more than £50,000 last year.

Its artistic director retired last year, which prompted the charity to pause Burning the Clocks – although its other events such as the Children’s Parade and Glow Wild at Wakehurst will continue without a break.

This year, a massive lantern to represent the Magicada theme will be displayed in the city centre on 21 December.

Jane McMorrow, Same Sky’s interim CEO said: “It was a tough but necessary decision to take a year off from running Burning the Clocks this year in order to focus our resources and allow time to strategically review and secure the long term future for Same Sky.

“We’re a small but powerful charity that has connected communities through shared art projects since we began in 1987 – but in recent years alongside many other small arts charities we’ve faced immense funding challenges.

“We have a tiny core team and each year we’ve only been able to stage the event thanks to every single person associated with the organisation, especially our artists and events team, going above and beyond.

“We also said goodbye to our artistic director this year – John Varah who retired after 34 years at Same Sky – which made this a good moment to review the organisation’s structure and ensure we are secure and fit for purpose to continue to make more positive community impact for many decades to come.”

The cost of the event includes not just making the lanterns, but also security and stewarding, personnel, equipment, pyrotechnics, and insurance, as well as funding school and community workshops and artistic contributions.

Income from supporters, participants, sponsors, and donors helped cover a third of the event’s cost last year, with the rest coming from organisations including Arts Council England, Hand Brew Co, The Boyne Family, and James Heath and Co.

In kind contributions were also made by Brighton Fringe, Brighton and Hove City Council, Brighton Winter Fayre, Brighton Dome and Festival, Moshimo, Infinity Co Op, The Chilli Pickle and Sea Lanes.