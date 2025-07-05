Thomas Truax is quite a character who is arguably as ‘mad as a box of frogs’ as they say, or keeping it in the music world, think John Otway meets The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band! His latest single ‘Rolling With The Moon’ begins “The bathroom tap is dripping; And a worry inside is gripping…”

This inventive American songwriter is a true whirly-gig showstopper who is the classic touring musical troubadour with a suitcase full of music and a million tales to tell. But he is also somewhat (if not entirely) unique in the choice of instruments that supplement his delicious voice and electric resonator guitar. His ‘drummer’ is Mother Superior, a one-off rhythm-section involving a bicycle wheel turned by a crank-shaft that creates mystical beats by way of complex arrangements of telescopic spokes and sample pads. Vocal effects and twangy bass notes come courtesy of a bastardized ancient brass gramophone trumpet known as ‘The Hornicator’ – a device that almost consumes Truax’s entire head at one point in the show as he delves deep inside for a lost chord. Thomas also has ‘The Stringaling’ which is an air conditioning ventilation tube that was never originally designed to make THAT noise. But one thing is for sure – no two sets are ever the same!

The Thomas Truax experience never fails to bring beaming smiles across the faces of those who he performs for, the man brings that feel-good-factor to any event! Thankfully he has announced a return to Brighton and this time around he will be bringing his showmanship to The Prince Albert on Friday 10th October, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters.

Support on the night will come from Angmering born Brighton based experimental pop/folk act Christian Le Surf, who we recently had the pleasure of seeing with band-on-the-up Welly. Christian is a singer-songwriter and artist creating experimental pop worlds that dive into inclinations of post-rock, folk and indie pop. Taking a chameleonic approach to his work, Christian’s music explores odysseys into songs surrounding themes of politics and heartbreak, or vast polyrhythmic minimalism projects, all the while maintaining a distinct nostalgia-infused sound palette that has enjoyed cult success and BBC Introducing airplay, and his latest album ‘Chicago, The Moon!’ dropped back in April.

Tickets for this new concert are on sale now and are available from HERE and HERE.

www.thomastruax.com

linktr.ee/christianlesurfmusic