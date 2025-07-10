Seafront champions have been disappointed to learn that they were not successful in securing places on a proposed new board.

Next week, Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet is being asked to approve the setting up of a Seafront Development Board to advise on the commercial future regeneration and sustainable management of the seafront.

The cabinet is also being asked to approve the appointment of former Labour council leader Steve Bassam, now Lord Bassam of Brighton, as the chair, with the current deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, as the vice-chair.

A report to the cabinet said that there were 91 applicants, described as coming from a wide range of backgrounds and having a wide range of experience.

A shortlist was drawn up before a further review to ensure that the board would include people with a broad range of skills and would reflect the wider community.

No more than six people will be selected to join the board, meaning disappointment for a number of leading seafront champions.

Save Madeira Terrace campaign founder Jax Atkins was stunned to receive a standard letter rejecting her application to join the board, having raising thousands of pounds to restore the grade II* listed structure.

She said: “I find it amazing that myself and three others I know, who were also rejected, actually were.

“All of us are extremely qualified to be a part of this panel. And to add insult to injury, we were all sent the same refusal letter. You couldn’t make it up!”

As well as championing the Madeira Terraces, Mrs Atkins manages the Brighton People Facebook group with more than 100,000 members.

She added: “I suspect that two of us have been dismissed because we are quite vocal and very ready to voice our opinions. The council seems to only like ‘yes’ people.”

Save Madeira Terrace co-founder Derek Wright was also rejected. Mr Wright also manages several Facebook groups covering the Kemp Town area and central Brighton.

Mr Wright had previously raised concerns that the recruitment process seemed to exclude ordinary people.

He said: “The reason I wanted to be on the Seafront Development Board was because after inquiring about a development/planning brief for Black Rock in 2023, I was told that it was being worked on and was due to be presented in the summer of 2023.

“That was delayed to the autumn. That was delayed until the summer of 2024. That was cancelled and the task was given to the yet to be formed Seafront Development Board.

“Six months later from the announcement in January 2025 of asking for interested parties to get in touch, it is announced in July that myself and other notable residents have not been accepted.

“So yes I’m disappointed – not so much for myself but for the future of Black Rock. Any decision-making on the future development of that site has been kicked down the road and will not include any input from residents or businesses.”

Liberal Democrat activist Robert Brown was also rejected despite being an active member of the Kemp Town community.

Mr Brown said: “I am dismayed yet not shocked that I was not chosen to be on the new Seafront Development Board and am curious as to who is on the board and how they will stand up and speak out for residents and businesses in Kemptown ward.

“I am aware of some of individuals who were ‘proactively approached’, mainly businesses along the seafront, which does seem a bit unfair to all those who have contributed to the development of the Madeira Terraces, for example, in the past and have not been chosen now.”

He hoped for a Liberal Democract voice on the board, not least now that the party has five MPs in the 19 Sussex constituencies.

The proposed board’s remit includes developing a long-term vision for the seafront, improving infrastructure and encouraging private initiatives.

The report said: “The board will not have decision-making powers in relation to council functions and responsibilities but will advise the council, through reporting to cabinet, on the matters within its terms of reference.

“The board will work closely with the council, key stakeholders, residents and local businesses. The board will be supported by a range of council officers and teams, taking a ‘one council’ approach to its work.”

The cabinet is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday 17 July. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.