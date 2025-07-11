London post-punk experimentalists Legss create a wholly unique sound, merging a dynamic bombast of angular guitars, disconcerting monologues and a rhythm section both technical and unruly. Since their breakout EP ‘Writhing Comedy’ in 2019, they’ve gained growing acclaim – being named in Huw Stephens’ BBC Radio 1 2020 Ones To Watch and receiving consistent backing from Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Autumn 2020 saw the release of their 5-track ‘Doomswayers’ EP, which was followed by their ‘Hyde Park Coroner’ and ‘Hollywood’ singles in 2021. They resurfaced in 2023 with ‘The Landlord’ and ‘Fester’ singles ahead of their 6-track June 2023 EP, also titled ‘Fester’ and at that time we caught the band – Ned Green (vocals and guitar), Louis Grace (drums), Max Oliver (lead guitar) and Jake Martin (bass) – in action in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin. This Spring they dropped their ‘Gloss’ single as a forerunner to their forthcoming debut album, titled ‘Unreal’ which is set to drop on 12th September – Pre-order HERE.

In support of this first long-player, Leggs are heading out on a select 9-date October UK tour, which will witness the band showcasing the new material in Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Bristol, Birmingham, Brighton, London and St. Albans. The Brighton gig will be taking place at the unique Green Door Store on Friday 17th October and is one of a number of the dates that have been orgainsed by JOY. promoters.

Tickets for all of these forthcoming concerts are available to purchase from HERE.

Legss have previously embarked on sold-out tours with Hotel Lux and Pom Poko, as well as topped bills featuring the likes of Folly Group, English Teacher and Opus Kink. So it will be interesting to witness the next stage of Legss development, when they hit the road this Autumn. Let’s hope that their live sets are ‘Unreal’!

linktr.ee/LEGSS