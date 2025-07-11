A leading make up artist has opened her first store in Brighton this week.

Charlotte Tilbury has taken over the former Maje and Sandro – sister stores, Parisien boutiques unit in East Street.

The new shop is impressive, flooded with light from floor to ceiling windows all round its footprint. As well as the shop there is also a makeup artist studio where you can book sessions, trying out the products, with the professionals.

Launched in September 2013 by iconic beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury MBE, Charlotte Tilbury was born out of Charlotte Tilbury’s long held desire to empower everyone to feel like the most beautiful version of themselves, helping people around the world gain the confidence to achieve their biggest and boldest dreams. Above all she loves women as we are told by today’s hostess, journalist, author, Brighton’s Sali Hughes who introduced the launch.

We were warmly welcomed and had the opportunity to be ‘worked on’ by the resident make up artists.

Afterwards we were whisked off to Brighton Beach House for a long and utterly delicious lunch which was a super and generous treat.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, 38 East Street, Brighton, East Sussex BN1 1HL