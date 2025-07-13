JESSICA WINTER – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 12.7.25

The day after releasing her highly anticipated debut album, ‘My First Album’, via Lucky Number, alt-pop provocateur Jessica Winter played a stunning and fascinating set at Brighton’s Resident. It was the second of her 8 instore events to promote the album.

Jessica Winter is a British singer, songwriter, and producer known for her experimental pop music that blends elements from various genres, including pop, industrial, and indie. She cleverly infuses unconventional themes and introspective lyrics into pop song structures.

For her show Resident was dimly lit with a small stage set up in front of the counter with two microphones and a laptop. Before Jessica entered, her fellow singer and musician started the evening’s music with soft sounds from the laptop. As the music switched to the first track ‘Like A Knife’, Jessica dressed in a white pinstripe jacket and black trousers appeared on stage. Jessica’s soft vocals worked well with the dance beats. This theme, in various guises, was the foundation for the set.

After ‘Like A Knife’, an oldie released in 2021, Jessica declared “Out with the old and in with the new”, as her set moved onto material from her new album. ‘All I Ever Really Wanted’ was the first track played from ‘My First Album’.

Next up ‘Feels Good (For Tonight)’ had a high energy disco feel with Jessica singing higher pitched. When Jessica announced the next track ‘Big Star’ as being out a few weeks previously, there was a cheer from the audience. Jessica smiled, saying “You know it?”, to which several replied they had. ‘Big Star’ had a fun bright 1970’s pop feel. Towards the end of the track, Jessica played air guitar.

There was a change of pace and a real guitar for ‘Wannabe’. Jessica sat on the shop counter as she played guitar with drums from the backing track. There was a slight melancholy feeling to her vocals on this beautiful song.

There was another shift as she asked “Are you ready to rock?” before ‘Got Something Good’. While it started slowly, it did build to more of a rockier track. Jessica rocked the microphone stand with some classic rock poses, and also dropped dramatically to her knees to sing. The two singers closed the song arched back-to-back belting out the lyrics in rock style.

‘Aftersun’ was more of a return to the disco sounds. It reminded me a little of the Ibiza sounds and ‘Jet Groove’ by DJ Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bexter. Everybody was dancing along in Resident to this track; it was impossible not to. The tempo remained high for an older song ‘All I Need’. This reminded me of the house music from the likes of S’Express mixed with Madonna’s ‘Vogue’. At times Jessica added some great dreamlike vocals which worked well with the strong dance beats.

Jessica Winter closed a special instore performance with ‘L.O.V.E.’ which mixed hi-energy sounds with softer quieter parts. This joyful song had its own dance moves, as they spelt out “L O V E” in a similar way to Village People on ‘YMCA’. There was loud applause from the very appreciative crowd for a very entertaining, quality and diverse performance.

If you missed Saturday’s instore performance, you can catch Jessica Winter when she returns to Brighton to play Dust on Sunday 26th October, details HERE.

You can get a copy of ‘My First Album’ from Brighton’s Resident, details HERE.

Jessica Winter setlist:

‘Like A Knife’ (from 2021 ‘More Sad Music’ EP)

‘All I Ever Really Wanted’ (from 2025 ‘My First Album’ album)

‘Feels Good (For Tonight)’ (from 2025 ‘My First Album’ album)

‘Big Star’ (from 2025 ‘My First Album’ album)

‘Wannabe’ (from 2025 ‘My First Album’ album)

‘Got Something Good’ (from 2025 ‘My First Album’ album)

‘Aftersun’ (from 2025 ‘My First Album’ album)

‘All I Need’ (a 2023 single)

‘L.O.V.E.’ (from 2025 ‘My First Album’ album)

linktr.ee/jessicawintertv