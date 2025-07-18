Senior councillors have backed a £7 million proposal to build a new swimming pool in Brighton.

Officials are now expected to work with an external project team on a full planning application for the proposed pool at the Withdean Sports Complex.

The decision to go ahead with the five-lane 25-metre pool was made by Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Thursday 17 July).

Labour councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries, said that there was strong demand for swimming in Brighton and Hove.

Councillor Robins also said that there was a great deal of interest in the project, with more than 200 people attending an event about it and almost 1,000 responding to a survey.

The vast majority said that they would be likely or very likely to use a new pool at Withdean.

Councillor Robins said: “We know that the current demand for swimming in the city exceeds supply.

“And any closure or loss of existing facilities will result in significant pressure on the remaining facilities for use by the public and club swimming.

“As per the council plan, building a healthy city where people can thrive and also live and age well is a priority.

“Access to swimming as a multi-generational affordable activity is important to maintain the health and wellbeing of our residents as well as helping to tackle the health inequalities that exist in some of our communities.”

The Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said that the new pool was “incredibly exciting” for Withdean which she described as a “buzzing” sports complex.

Councillor Sankey said: “It’s fantastic we’re developing such an innovative way to keep ensuring the city has the swimming provision it needs.

“Our younger people are able to learn to swim (while) we have as many facilities we can manage to finance and budget in the city.”

The Labour deputy leader of the council, Jacob Taylor, said that residents in his ward had asked him why the council was investing in the pool when finances were tight.

He said that the money paid by swimmers to use the pool would cover the cost of repaying the £6.5 million that the council intended to borrow to fund the project.

The council would also use nearly £350,000 of contributions from developers, handed over as a condition of their planning permission for other local projects.

A report to the cabinet said that the estimated cost of the project has risen from £5.8 million in January last year to almost £6.9 million.

The report said that the pool was expected to bring in revenues of £568,000 a year and – after repayments of £339,000 a year – generate a surplus of £229,000.

Councillor Taylor said: “The council is in a difficult financial position but what we can’t stop doing is investing in the future, investing in assets and facilities.

“(We’re) investing in things that might generate money in the future or save money so it is in that context that I am supportive of the business case and the overall approach.”

The cabinet vote yesterday means that the Withdean project team can push ahead and prepare the necessary planning application. Officials hope that it can be submitted soon.

Work could start as early as next January or February, subject to planning permission, and be completed in about a year.

The council is also looking to replace the King Alfred, on the seafront, and said that it was possible that Hove could temporarily be without a public swimming pool for a while.

In the meantime, feasibility work is also under way as the council aims to build a new swimming pool to cater for the east Brighton area.