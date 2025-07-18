A final decision on the future of a doctors’ surgery in one of the poorest parts of Brighton has been delayed again – until later this month.

The Sussex Integrated Care Board (ICB) – also known as NHS Sussex – published a notice earlier this year that it intended to award the £10.4 million contract to a business based in Leeds.

It meant that NHS bosses would be ditching a pioneering team of doctors who stepped in to serve patients in Whitehawk when a previous private healthcare company abandoned them.

The team that currently runs the surgery, the Wellsbourne Healthcare Community Interest Company (CIC), appealed against the decision – and the matter now rests with NHS England.

The latest delay has prompted councillors to take a renewed interest in the way that NHS Sussex has dealt with the Wellsbourne surgery contract.

At a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting last week, a senior councillor responded to local concerns.

At Hove Town Hall, Labour councillor Gary Wilkinson, the new chair of the council’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, told colleagues: “I know that many people are worried about the tender process for primary care services for people living in Whitehawk.

“These services have been provided by Wellsbourne Healthcare Centre but the contract is currently being re-tendered.

“This is a live tender process and there are legal restrictions which mean that the commissioners and the potential providers of the service are currently unable to discuss details of the contract or the tender in public.

“This is frustrating as I know people have questions that need to be answered but I recognise that the legal position is clear.

“I will nonetheless consider whether there is anything that the HOSC can do in the short term.

“I’m conscious that if we wait until commissioners are able to talk to us, the contract will have been awarded and it will be too late to make concerns known.”

NHS Sussex said: “We know how important local GP services are to the Whitehawk community and we want to provide an update on where things currently stand.

“A process was recently carried out to put in place a new contract for GP services in the area. This is because the current contract has come to an end and, by law, we must follow national rules to agree a new one.

“After announcing our intention to award the new contract, we entered what’s called a standstill period. This is a formal pause, required under NHS regulations, to allow time for any concerns to be raised.

“During this time, we are not allowed to take any further action or comment publicly about the decision. This helps ensure the process is fair and open to proper scrutiny.

“We can confirm that NHS England is now carrying out an independent review of the procurement process, following a representation from one of the providers involved. We expect to hear the outcome of that review towards the end of July.

“While this review is taking place, we continue to follow all legal and procedural requirements. That means we are unable to comment on the contract or the providers involved until the process is fully completed.

“We understand that there are strong views locally and many questions. As soon as we are legally able to say more, we will provide a fuller update.”