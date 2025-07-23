Are you looking for some quality music action this Friday evening and Saturday afternoon & evening, 25th & 26th July? Then look no further! With just two days to go until ‘Alive At The Barn’ Summer Music Festival which will proudly feature an eclectic mix of rock and punk for the third year in a row at Southwick Community Centre, which can be found at 24 Southwick Street, Southwick, BN42 4TE.

There’s a trio of bands on Friday night (from 6pm to 11pm) who will seriously be doing their thing. Headliners are EATER, who were one of the earliest and definitely the youngest of the first wave of punk in 1976. They astonishingly were all aged about 15, apart from the drummer Dee Generate who was around 11. Their single ‘Thinking of the USA’ was rumoured to be the third punk 45 to be released after ‘New Rose’ by the Damned and ‘Spiral Scratch’ by the Buzzocks. Although they didn’t last very long, Eater released a fine album (called ‘The Album’) with a twangy bass sound and was fast, melodic, and full of catchy tunes. At the tail-end of 2022 singer and guitarist Andy Blade reformed his iconic band Eater with a band of young glam gunslingers, giving the band a distinctly 21st century slant.

Also playing on Friday night are nostalgic pirate revivalists East Town Pirates who have tracks in their set that stretch towards more hard rock inflections, while others have a folk punk flair that fans of The Pogues would really appreciate. They’re sure to win you over with their charm and astral musical abilities! Completing Friday’s bill are Jo Jo & the Teeth.

Saturday afternoon from 12 noon to 5pm will witness a quartet of acts on offer, with headlining coming from Phil Odgers from The Men They Couldn’t Hang, Attila The Stockbroker who will be presenting an ‘Early Music Show’, Steve White & The Protest Family, and Scottish songwriter Calum Baird.

‘Alive At The Barn’ Summer Music Festival will draw to a close on Saturday evening, from 6pm to 11pm, with a trio of varying acts. These being Karl Phillips and The Rejects along with the brains of Peter & The Test Tube Babies, namely Del Strangefish and his Inexperience band who’s debut album is a belter; and the remaining act is ST///LL who offer that retro mid 80’s goth sound akin to The Sisters Of Mercy, Gene Loves Jezebel and ‘Eloise’-era Damned. The Sisters Of Mercy fans need not bother to go and see them, but catch ST///LL in action instead!

During the event, the punters will be spoilt for choice with fantastic food options from the café and real ales and craft ciders at the 3 bars.

The set times are as follows:

Friday – Doors 6pm – £14:

21.30 Eater

20.00 East Town Pirates

18.30 Jo Jo and the Teeth

Saturday afternoon – Doors 12pm – £10:

16.00 Swill Odgers (from the Men They Couldn’t Hang)

15.00 Attila the Stockbroker’s Early Music Show

14.00 Steve White & The Protest Family

13.00 Calum Baird

(Bar and Café close 5-6pm)

Saturday Evening – Doors 6pm – £14:

21.15 Karl Phillips and The Rejects

19.45 Del Strangefish Inexperience

18.30 ST///LL (formerly The Last Cry)

Order all 3 sessions at the same time to receive £8 discount

Purchase your tickets from southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk