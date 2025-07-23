A hammer-wielding robber who was “heavily intoxicated” when he threatened shop staff has been sent to prison.

Jack Reeder, 33, of Seafield Road, Hove, was jailed for two years and ten months by Recorder Claire McCann at Brighton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 22 July).

Reeder stole from two shops in Shoreham within a matter of minutes and made his getaway by bus.

He was arrested after Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help tracing him along with a security camera picture which appeared on the Sussex News website and in other media.

Reeder, who stole crisps from one shop and £120 cash from the other, tuned himself in after seeing that he was wanted.

Sussex Police said today: “A robber who threatened store staff with a hammer has been sentenced.

“Jack Reeder entered a Co-op store, in Ham Road, Shoreham, with the weapon.

“He threatened staff and demanded cash before running away.

“The 33-year-old was heavily intoxicated and was later identified by witnesses and handed himself in following a public appeal.

“Shop workers at the store described how the incident left them incredibly shaken and tearful.

“Reeder, of Seafield Road, Hove, appeared for sentencing at Brighton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 22 July) where he admitted robbery and a further charge of theft from a shop.

“The court was told how the incidents happened on Saturday 10 May this year.

“It started in the Shoreham News shop in Buckingham Road at about 7am where he was rude to a shop worker and stole a packet of crisps.

“Then moments later he entered the Co-op in Ham Road.

“He demanded money from the till and threatened a shop worker with a hammer.

“Two shop workers with more than 20 years of experience each said they had never experienced an incident like it during their careers.

“Later, witnesses saw Reeder eating breakfast in a nearby café and removing the hammer from a sock.

“He left the area via bus.

“Reeder handed himself after seeing a public appeal issued.

“He was initially remanded in custody on Tuesday 13 May at a hearing before Crawley Magistrates’ Court.”

After Reeder was jailed, Detective Inspector Andrew Ricks said: “We understand the impact that retail crime has and this case continues to have a lasting impact on the shop workers who were threatened.

“We were determined to get justice for the victims in this case, and we would like to thank the witnesses and public for their support for our investigation and for the information they provided to us.

“Tackling retail crime remains a priority for us, and we continue to work closely with retailers and partner agencies to prevent crime and catch those committing offences.

“We are pleased that Reeder will serve a significant custodial sentence for his crimes.”