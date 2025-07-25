A park and ride scheme is due to start in Brighton next month, Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Friday 25 July).

The scheme has been set up in partnership with Sussex University to cater with extra visitors to Brighton during the busy summer holidays.

The council said: “The new service will operate on four weekend dates in August and the whole of the August bank holiday weekend to move people in and out of the city during the busy summer period.

“Using car park space for at least 500 vehicles at the University of Sussex campus in Falmer, dedicated park and ride buses will take people into the city centre and back again for £7 per vehicle, including all its passengers.

“The new Park and Ride will run every 15 minutes from 9am to 9pm on the following dates:

Sunday 3 August

Sunday 10 August

Sunday 17 August

Bank Holiday weekend of Saturday 23 August, Sunday 24 August and Monday 25 August

Saturday 30 August

“Payment will be via the PaybyPhone app, phone number or website.

“It will take people between the University of Sussex campus in Falmer directly to Marlborough Place in central Brighton.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said: “Introducing a new park and ride scheme was one of the top priorities for this council and I’m delighted we’re going to have this service for the summer holidays.

“Summer weekends are a busy time in Brighton and Hove. The new park and ride will give people travelling into the city an easy and affordable option to park up and take dedicated buses into the city centre, hassle-free.

“The new scheme will also give us the chance to monitor, learn and improve, with a view to developing a permanent park and ride after the summer.

“I’d like to thank the University of Sussex for helping us to deliver this. Partnership working is the key to us being able to unlock the city’s potential.

“Park and ride has been a vital component of our city-wide strategy to give our residents and visitors affordable and sustainable travel options and I’m excited to say we’ll be delivering on our promise very soon.”

Sussex University vice-chancellor Sasha Roseneil said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council to provide both residents and visitors with an easy hassle-free connection straight to the colourful and vibrant heart of our city.”

Professor Roseneil added: “Our campus is just a short bus ride away and we hope that starting the new park and ride scheme this summer will ease congestion in the city and offer a more sustainable travel option for exploring all that the city has to offer.”