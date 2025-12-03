People can now track their rubbish and recycling collections in real time after Brighton and Hove City Council started using pioneering new technology in its bin lorries.
The council said that it believed it was the first local authority in the country to provide this real-time service.
It said: “The council’s environmental services department has been undergoing a period of rapid modernisation as part of the local authority’s commitment to address historic issues with the service.
“The latest innovation sees the introduction of real-time in-cab technology to replace the old paper-based system.
“Collection vehicles will be connected directly to residents, with updates available as they happen through the council’s website and MyAccount service.
“This means residents can track the progress of their refuse and recycling collections and see when they are completed.
“An automated system will instantly flag any that have been missed, reducing the need for residents to proactively report missed collections.
“Where a collection is missed, the technology will reallocate to another crew if available. Residents will then be able to see the details of the rescheduled collection.
“Reports now only need to be made if a bin that is marked as completed on the system is not collected in reality.
“It is believed the council is the first in the UK to provide this real-time update service.
“The council’s team are also looking at easier ways for residents to report full communal street bins, which will feed directly to crews.
“As part of a commitment to being more transparent about how the service is performing, the council will start to report weekly on how the service performed the previous week on its website in the new year.”
Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the deputy leader and the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “Our team has been working incredibly hard to reduce the number of missed collections and has made amazing progress in recent months – all while also collecting an expanded range of materials for recycling and launching the new food waste service.
“This new technology means we can manage the service much more efficiently and, crucially, make sure residents know what is happening.
“I particularly want to thank our collection crews. Aside from doing an amazing job in all weathers, they have helped to test this new technology. Their knowledge and real-world feedback has been crucial in getting it ready to go live.
“To enable the system in our vehicles to link directly with residents, we built a bespoke application programming interface (API) to make sure updates are passed instantly from our vehicles to our residents.
“We believe we are the first council anywhere in the country to provide this real-time information. It is a great example of how we’re using digital innovation not only to help our hard-working staff but also to provide a better service to our residents.”
Residents don’t want to track their bins, they just want them collected.
Not sure Cllr Rowkins gets that the problem has been the council doesn’t know what is happening with collections. Residents only really care about it because their bins are not emptied and when they raise it with the council it’s clear the council has zero idea what’s going on.
Most councils have had trackers in their collection vehicles for years, ours hasn’t because we’ve had a dysfunctional service for decades. The council’s 2018 ‘modernisation’ plans were derailed back in 2019 and sadly the Labour council back then failed to take action even after a never published independent report at the time raised concerns about management decisions being overturned by councillors and the impact this had.
I agree and don’t care about tracking my bin on an app. I just want it collected. If it’s not, I expect the council to know what’s going on, it’s gobsmacking they haven’t had trackers in vehicles for years like most other councils.
Sure, I would say that it is a nice extra. The important part is that the service itself can track collections, because the previous paper based system was missing spots, and this allows the second run of the day to be prepared straight away.
So in theory, we should see a pretty rapid improvement to collection.
Does this mean that people will now put their bins out on the correct day? Get ready for the fixed penalty notice system to be rolled out!
It’s not up to residents to track where the refuse/recycling vehicle is at any given time. We are given our collection days and that is the day it should be collected if we stick to our part of the contract. If it isn’t collected on the right day then the refuse/recycling should automatically become the full responsibility of Brighton & Hove council and they should be held responsible (financially) and residents compensated for non collection on the right day!
Absolutely – it’s up to the council to track and for them to do their job – not residents!
With this new system the council is doing exactly ehat you want it to do but instead of keeping the information to itself it is making it availabe to the public!
Residents don’t have to do anything different just put their bins out at the right time on the right day. If you don’t want to see the new information then no one is forcing you to!