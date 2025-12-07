Brighton and Hove Albion Fabian Hürzeler boss said that “small margins” would make the difference against West Ham United at the Amex this afternoon (Sunday 7 December).

The Seagulls are looking to get their Premier League campaign back on track after Aston Villa ended the side’s four-match unbeaten run on Wednesday (3 December).

Brighton went two goals in front but the in-form visitors came back to win 4-3 and take all three points.

West Ham battled to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Thursday to pick up a useful point in their survival bid.

Hürzeler said that he wanted his players fully focused on producing the required performance level to avoid slipping to a second straight defeat.

He said: “Old Trafford is not an easy place to go to take something with you so definitely they (West Ham) can be happy.

“But it is about us and our goals, how we enter the game, how intense can we play and how much energy we can bring on the pitch.

“It is how good we can do the small margins right for 90 minutes. That is the key bit.

“We must go and play our own style, to go and start the game with a lot of energy and to play it until the end like this.”

But Hürzeler’s attacking options have been depleted after Stefanos Tzimas suffered a long-term knee injury in the first half against Villa.

The Brighton boss told a pre-match press conference: “We need to find solutions within the squad and with the players we have – and the squad is definitely good enough to find good solutions.”