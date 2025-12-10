Plans to demolish a former bowling alley to make way for a new leisure centre in Hove have been submitted.

Brighton and Hove City Council is planning to build a new leisure centre next to the King Alfred Leisure Centre in Kingsway on land currently home to its car park and an underground bowling alley.

In September, cabinet members agreed to move forward to the technical design stage for the new £65 million project.

Last Thursday, demolition plans were submitted for the development site.

The 22-lane bowling alley was in operation from 1960 to 1989, and was then turned into a laser tag venue. It has been closed since 1999.

If approved, demolition would start in March 2026 and take 18 weeks.

The plans have been submitted by the council’s contractor Willmott Dixon, and state the proposals so far only apply to demolishing the bowling alley, not the construction of the new leisure centre or the demolition of the old one.

The process will include removing asbestos from the former bowling alley, which is a known hazard.

Campaign group Keep and Retrofit the King Alfred Leisure Centre has asked the council to stop all works towards the planning application while its bid to have the existing building listed are considered.

Since the application went live on the council’s website on Tuesday, 9 December, campaigners have submitted five objections.

One objector, whose details are removed on the website, said: “This space is being demolished with a substantial loss of amenity to residents and tourists.

“While the facilities have been closed for some time, the bowling alley, laser game and pool hall were all much loved, and no equivalent facility is being developed.”

Another objector, whose details are also removed, said: “This land belongs to all residents and the council are there to serve and not just make decisions without consulting us, the residents and the council are there to serve and not just make decisions without consulting us.”

The council expects to borrow between £38.6 million and £47.7 million from the Public Works Loan Board. The cost of repaying the debt over 50 years would be between £1.95 million and £2.4 million a year.

The application is available to view and comment by searching for BH2025/02951 on the council’s planning website.