A woman who was arrested by counter-terror police in Brighton last week has been released without charge.

The 27-year-old from Hailsham was one of four people questione by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) in raids on Thursday.

The arrests were part of a planned intelligence-led operation into extreme right-wing terrorism.

Two of those – men aged 36 and 33, both from Eastbourne and arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, remain in custody as enquiries continue..

The fourth, a 41-year-old man from Eastbourne, has also been released with no further action.