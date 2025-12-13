BRYAN ADAMS – BRIGHTON CENTRE 10.12.25 (ACTUAL CONCERT PHOTOS TO FOLLOW)

It’s hard not to be impressed by Bryan Adams‘ career that spans decades; his music, his success in photography, as well as his philanthropy. He’s received many honours and is regarded as a national treasure in his native Canada. His fan base is legion. On stage, apart from his musical talents, he comes across as a thoroughly decent human being with great warmth and humour.

I didn’t have any particular expectations of the show beforehand besides the usual anthemic rock and power ballads. ‘Reckless’ was a standout album in my late teens, along with ‘Everything I Do (I Do It For You)’ a few years later which seemed to be constantly on the radio. It was at the top of the charts for a 16 -week consecutive run, a record which to this day remains unbeaten. So by 1991, Bryan Adams had already cemented his place in rock history. It’s always interesting to see how these songs are performed and how they hit differently decades later. Bryan Adams, at 66 years old, is looking and sounding fantastic, promoting his latest album ‘Roll With The Punches’. The Brighton Centre marking the last in his UK dates.

We were given LED wristbands, similar to Coldplay and Taylor Swift. This may become de rigeur for large scale concerts, but to experience this first hand is really something. The wristbands all lit up in sync to the music at various points during the concert, turning the auditorium into a blaze of colour. It made the performance truly magical.

The use of the screen behind the stage as a backdrop was cleverly used throughout. As the audience were taking their places, it showed a mysterious figure in a hooded boxing robe with their back to us while various people danced, horse-rode, and played rugby around him. Even before Adams got on stage, we have an indication about this man’s sense of humour and fun. The QR code to request a song I thought that was a lovely touch, but in a packed setlist that ran solidly for two hours, the chances of that song being played was highly improbable.

Bryan Adams started the concert on a small stage at the back of the standing area much to the delight of those seated or standing away from the main stage. ‘Straight From The Heart’ opened the show with Adams on acoustic guitar and harmonica. This quiet, slightly subdued start paved the way for the high-energy performance to come. He then made his way through the crowds high-fiving as many people as possible on his way to the main stage where he was joined by his band.

With the music video showing on screen, a giant silver inflatable blimp of a boxing glove floats over the crowd during the eponymous ‘Roll With The Punches’. The theme is embracing change, especially in these straitened times, and taking each day as it comes. The song is classic Bryan Adams; a strong melody, and rousing chorus, great guitars and drums with lyrics that resonate with the times. The blimp rotates faster as the song crescendos. This certainly makes a statement.

The use of the screen had the expected footage of the band playing live, music videos and the audience. At times, it showed huge individual words or numbers ‘18 ‘Til I Die’. At other times, it provided the mood for a particular song. ‘Heaven’, the backdrop was, instead of a schmaltzy romantic video, it was a rain-drenched, night-time cityscape with, for example, silhouetted figures; individuals at bus stops and couples at cafes or talking on balconies. The contrast was from the lights from the streetlamps and the lit-up windows. It was understated and yet matched the mood of the song perfectly. With the upbeat, ‘You Belong To Me,’ Adams encouraged people to take off their t-shirts off and twirl them above their heads, with the camera panning to certain individuals in the audience much to everyone’s amusement. The atmosphere was joyous.

Adams confessed he hated making music videos especially since he was put in a judo suit holding a tennis racquet. He found a video of himself on MTV with distorted sound and the pictures so he then complained. He was then slightly mortified to find it had been fixed in high definition. I loved that Adams made fun of himself. So while the video to ‘This Time’ was playing, he was watching himself and playing along to it. He told everybody not to laugh at his hair in this video showing an incredibly young-looking Brian Adams. The video for ‘So Happy It Hurts’ actually features his mum. He mentioned her in an interview saying her attitude to change has influenced him; she doesn’t think about yesterday, just about right now and where she’s going to be at the end of the day.

You are reminded of how much of a career he has had when he mentions that he was only 24 when he first duetted with the late Tina Turner, when she first asked him to play ‘It’s Only Love’; he pays tribute with her bringing about his success in the UK. He sings this alone, but I remember the incredible chemistry he had with Tina Turner; two amazing performers.

The show came to a halt when a member of the audience passed out. Adams directed the crowd to make way for the medics to arrive and then transport the individual away to be treated. He watched with concern until the situation was resolved. His compassion is further demonstrated when he expressed gratitude to the audience for coming out to see him in this celebration of his music.

Seasoned Adams’ fans said this was the best of his gigs they’ve been to. This show had all the elements of a huge stadium event; the interactions with the crowd, the glowing wristbands, the big screen, the blimp while being almost quite intimate. The setlist covers tracks covering an astonishing 30-year period which the band blitzed with energy and such talent. The crowd didn’t just love the classics such as ‘Run To You’ and ‘Summer Of ‘69’, actually there were so many hits, they loved all of it. The new material slotted seamlessly into vintage Adams. There was even a bit of Beatles with ‘Twist And Shout’. He still had that distinctive gritty powerful vocals that can belt out the rock songs while conveying heartfelt emotion of the ballads. The members of the band were introduced as contenders in a boxing match with guitarist Keith Scott, Gary Breit on keyboards and Patrick Steward on drums.

I’m actually reassured that a musical hero from my teens is still just as great today, certainly earning him legendary status. A thoroughly enjoyable evening showing Adams’ talent, longevity but with a remarkable ability to connect with his audience. The ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour continues with international dates in the new year.

Bryan Adams:

Bryan Adams – lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Keith Scott – lead guitar, backing vocals

Pat Steward – drums, backing vocals

Solomon Walker – bass, backing vocals

Gary Breit – keyboards, backing vocals

Bryan Adams setlist:

‘Can’t Stop This Thing We Started’ (Acoustic) (from 1991 ‘Waking Up the Neighbours’ album)

‘Straight From The Heart’ (Acoustic) (from 1983 ‘Cuts Like A Knife’ album)

‘Kick Ass’ (from 2022 ‘So Happy It Hurts’ album)

‘Run To You’ (from 1984 ‘Reckless’ album)

‘Somebody’ (from 1984 ‘Reckless’ album)

‘Roll With The Punches’ (from 2025 ‘Roll With The Punches’ album)

‘18 Til I Die’ (from 1996 ‘18 Til I Die’ album)

‘Please Forgive Me’ (from 1995 ‘Pavarotti & Friends 2’ album)

‘It’s Only Love’ (from 1984 ‘Reckless’ album)

‘Shine A Light’ (from 2019 ‘Shine A Light’ album)

‘Heaven’ (from 1984 ‘Reckless’ album)

‘Never Ever Let You Go’ (from 2025 ‘Roll With The Punches’ album)

‘This Time’ (from 1983 ‘Cuts Like A Knife’ album)

‘Make Up Your Mind’ (from 2025 ‘Roll With The Punches’ album)

‘You Belong To Me’ (with snippet of ‘Blue Suede Shoes’) (from 2015 ‘Get Up’ album)

‘Twist And Shout’ (The Top Notes cover)

‘So Happy It Hurts’ (from 2022 ‘So Happy It Hurts’ album)

‘Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?’ (from 1994 ‘Don Juan DeMarco’ soundtrack)

‘Here I Am’ (Acoustic) (from 2002 ‘Spirit, Stallion Of The Cimarron’ soundtrack)

‘When You’re Gone’ (Acoustic) (from 1998 ‘On A Day Like Today’ album)

‘The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You’ (from 1996 ‘18 Til I Die’ album)

‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ (from 1991 ‘Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves’ soundtrack)

‘Back To You’ (from 1997 ‘Unplugged’ album)

‘Summer Of ’69’ (from 1984 ‘Reckless’ album)

‘Cuts Like A Knife’ (from 1983 ‘Cuts Like A Knife’ album)

‘All For Love’ (Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting song) (Acoustic) (from, 1993 ‘The Three Musketeers’ soundtrack)

‘Christmas Time’ (Acoustic) (a 1985 single)

www.bryanadams.com