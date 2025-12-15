A broken communal bin keeps overflowing and has not been regularly emptied, with seagulls and rats adding to the mess.

One resident, Paul David Gould, 61, said that he had repeatedly reported the problem to his ward councillors and to Brighton and Hove City Council, with little success.

Mr Gould said that the bin on the corner of St Michael’s Place and Clifton Hill did not have a lid and was regularly overflowing.

He even contacted his neighbours to urge them to use other bins, crush their boxes and cut food waste to try to minimise the problems with rodents and gulls.

When Mr Gould took a photograph of the overflowing bin on Thursday 4 December, it had been full for a week.

Workers had cleaned up around the bin during the week and it was emptied last Wednesday (10 December).

Mr Gould said: “It’s not the first time, even when there wasn’t a bin strike.

“Regardless of how regularly it should be emptied, I, along with other residents, have reported that the communal bin is (a) overflowing and (b) doesn’t have a lid.”

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Our communal bins are emptied regularly but we do appreciate it can be frustrating if individual bins become full before collection.

“In this instance, there has been an issue with the position of the bin impacting our ability to empty it. We are in the process of moving it to make it easier to empty and do appreciate people’s patience.

“We have around 1,250 communal bins across the city and only receive around a dozen reports from residents each week to report full bins.

“While I absolutely understand the frustration residents can feel when faced with a full bin, the team is doing a good job in keeping our communal bins empty and responding promptly when residents let us know a bin is full.

“We encourage residents to report full communal bins directly to the council and, as part of our recent roll-out of real-time in-cab technology, we are looking at ways to make it even easier for residents to do so and for the information to feed directly to crews.”