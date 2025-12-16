MADNESS + SQUEEZE – BRIGHTON CENTRE 14.12.25 (EVENING SHOW)

Incredibly, Camden legends Madness returned to the Brighton Centre exactly 45 years to the very day and date of their very first appearance here and delivered a sensational performance that felt both celebratory and warmly familiar, even by their own famously high standards. Arriving in the city as the tenth stop on their 14-date ‘Hit Parade’ Tour, this evening’s show carried an added sense of occasion, being the band’s second performance of the day following an unprecedented matinee earlier in the afternoon. Far from showing any signs of fatigue, the North London veterans bounded on stage with the confidence, precision and cheek that has defined them for nearly five decades.

Opening with the unmistakable stomp of ‘One Step Beyond’, the crowd was given an instant dopamine shot that set the tone for the rest of the show. The Brighton Centre, filled mostly with an older audience who have grown up alongside the band, responded like a well-drilled choir. There was also a peppering of red fez hats scattered through the stalls and balcony, inspired by ‘Night Boat To Cairo’, a visual reminder that Madness gigs are as much about fun as they are about music.

The early run through ‘Embarrassment’, ‘The Prince’ and ‘NW5’ reaffirmed the band’s deep roots in two tone and ska. Tight rhythms, bouncing basslines and crisp horn stabs filled the room, while spectacular backdrops shifted and changed behind them, adding colour and character without overwhelming the performance. These visuals complemented the music beautifully, evoking everything from urban grit to playful surrealism.

One notable change to the familiar lineup was guitarist Kevin Burdette, who stood in for Chris Foreman as he continues his recovery from Myeloma. Burdette slotted in seamlessly, honouring Foreman’s distinctive style while bringing his own assured presence to the stage. The band clearly rallied around him, and the sense of camaraderie was unmistakable.

A three piece brass section, positioned stage left in sparkly gold jackets, brought the band’s number up to ten for this show. Their contribution was immense, adding extra punch and flourish throughout the night. Yet it was the saxophone and Lee Thompson that emerged as the true stars of the show, weaving through arrangements with swagger and soul, particularly on ‘My Girl’, ‘The Sun And The Rain’, and the cinematic sweep of ‘Return Of The Los Palmas 7’.

Mid-set highlights came thick and fast. ‘Cardiac Arrest’ and ‘Tomorrow’s (Just Another Day)’ showcased the band’s knack for pairing upbeat melodies with darker lyrical themes, while ‘Wings Of A Dove’ and ‘Lovestruck’ kept the mood buoyant. ‘Grey Day’, ‘Bed And Breakfast’, and ‘Shut Up’ drew knowing cheers, proving just how deep Madness’ catalogue runs.

As ever, Suggs’ cheeky humour was a constant thread throughout the evening. His easy banter with the crowd, playful introductions and knowing asides were matched by the rest of the band, who looked genuinely delighted to be back in the city. It felt less like a performance and more like a reunion between old friends.

The closing stretch of the main set was pure joy. ‘One Better Day’ and ‘Mr. Apples’ led into a triumphant trio of ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Baggy Trousers’, and ‘Our House’, each greeted with huge singalongs. ‘It Must Be Love’ closed the set on a tender note, the entire arena swaying together under the stunning visuals and a shower of spectacular ticker tape.

The encore was perfectly judged for a Sunday night in December. A reimagining of Wizard’s classic ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ brought seasonal cheer, before Prince Buster cover ‘Madness’ reminded everyone exactly why this band remains so beloved. Finally, ‘Night Boat To Cairo’ sent the crowd into one last frenzy, fezzes bobbing and brass blazing.

For their second show of the day, Madness delivered something truly special: a vibrant, affectionate, and utterly assured performance that celebrated their past while still feeling alive in the present. On a Sunday night by the sea, they proved once again that their particular brand of British pop magic remains timeless.

Madness setlist:

‘One Step Beyond’ (Prince Buster cover)

‘Embarrassment’

‘The Prince’

‘NW5’

‘My Girl’

‘Cardiac Arrest’

‘Tomorrow’s (Just Another Day)’

‘The Sun And The Rain’

‘Return Of The Los Palmas 7’

‘Wings Of A Dove’

‘Lovestruck’

‘Grey Day’

‘Bed And Breakfast’

‘Shut Up’

‘One Better Day’

‘Mr. Apples’

‘House Of Fun’

‘Baggy Trousers’

‘Our House’

‘It Must Be Love’ (Labi Siffre cover)

(encore)

‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ (Wizard cover)

‘Madness’ (Prince Buster cover)

‘Night Boat To Cairo’

www.madness.co.uk

Squeeze proved to be the perfect match as support for Madness at the Brighton Centre, delivering a sharp, confident and hugely enjoyable set that reminded everyone just how deep their catalogue runs. Taking to the stage with eight band members, the South London legends wasted no time in winning over the crowd, helped in no small part by the excellent sound quality at the Brighton Centre, which allowed every lyric, harmony and instrumental flourish to land with clarity.

Opening with ‘Pulling Mussels (From The Shell)’, Squeeze immediately set a buoyant tone, the song’s breezy groove and wry storytelling felt tailor-made for a set opener. From there, the band moved seamlessly through ‘Is That Love’, ‘Up The Junction’ and ‘Tempted’, each greeted with warm recognition from an audience clearly well-versed in the band’s work. Glenn Tilbrook’s voice remained impressively strong, while Chris Difford’s lyrical delivery retained its dry, observational charm.

One of the standout features of the performance was the rhythm section. With two drummers on stage – one seated at a traditional kit and another standing with bongos – the percussion added texture and drive throughout the set, particularly on ‘You Get The Feeling’ and ‘Why Don’t You’. This layered approach gave familiar songs a fresh sense of movement without losing their original character.

Deeper cuts such as ‘The Jaguars’, ‘Cradle To The Grave’ and ‘Slap & Tickle’ sat comfortably alongside the bigger hits, while ‘Cool For Cats’ and ‘Another Nail In My Heart’ drew some of the loudest cheers of the night. ‘Goodbye Girl’ provided a tender moment mid-set, showcasing the band’s melodic sophistication.

The closing stretch was capped by ‘Take Me I’m Yours’, complete with band introductions, which led into a spectacular outro. Each member was given a moment to shine, delivering virtuoso performances that highlighted the collective musicianship on stage. The finale was topped off by the band’s female backing singer, who brought the house down with an unexpected and crowd-pleasing flourish by doing the splits.

As a support act, Squeeze are far more than a warm-up. They delivered a polished, generous and thoroughly entertaining set that stood proudly on its own.

Squeeze setlist:

‘Pulling Mussels (From The Shell)’

‘Is That Love’

‘Up The Junction’

‘Tempted’

‘You Get The Feeling’

‘Why Don’t You’

‘The Jaguars’

‘Cradle To The Grave’

‘Goodbye Girl’

‘Slap & Tickle’

‘Cool For Cats’

‘Another Nail In My Heart’

‘Take Me I’m Yours’ (with band intros)

www.squeezeofficial.com