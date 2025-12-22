More timely action is needed to help victims of anti-social behaviour, a Kemp Town resident told councillors.

Liberal Democrat activist Robert Brown, who lives in Kemptown ward and has stood for election in the area, spoke out at a Brighton and Hove City Council meeting last week.

Mr Brown asked Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing, for something to be done to help victims of anti-social behaviour who have to wait more than a year for resolutions.

At the meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (18 December), Mr Brown said: “Anti-social behaviour continues to rise across Kemptown ward, with victims now having to wait over a year before action is taken and relief is given.

“Many of these perpetrators are (council) tenants. So it seems as if (the council) are not following their own advice on their own policy.

“Victims dealing with (the council) are met with indifference, delays, non-response from council officers and a lack of support.

“It is felt that the perpetrators are given leniency at every step and victims are feeling let down by (the council) as they are continually asked to do the work of the council themselves, risking additional anti-social behaviour towards them.”

Mr Brown said that he was prompted to ask about anti-social behaviour after supporting residents with dozens of reports since January.

He was frustrated by the lack of response from either Sussex Police or the council and said that one of his biggest frustrations was being told that there was “not enough evidence” without knowing what “enough” is.

He has also encountered cases where residents have put themselves at risk of retaliation by submitting photographs and videos, only to be told they need to resubmit them.

Speaking outside the meeting, he said: “One of the key things is I want the council to look at anti-social behaviour policy again.

“It’s not currently working for residents and triggers. Failure of council officers to respond and they’re not logging reports properly.”

Councillor Williams said that the council recognises the impact of anti-social behaviour on victims and communities and has a commitment to improve the response.

She said: “I am sorry to hear that victims of anti-social behaviour are reporting that they are experiencing an unsatisfactory response from officers.

“We are committed to improving support and communication and we’ve invested quite a lot in our frontline tenancy services.

“We hold regular multi-agency meetings to co-ordinate action and reduce reliance on victims gathering evidence which I do appreciate is very difficult and can be alarming.”

National court delays have contributed to the long waits experienced by some residents, Councillor Williams said, adding: “We do not give leniency to perpetrators.

“Each case is assessed on risk and harm and we work closely with Sussex Police and partners to take proportionate lawful action.”

The council currently has a People Overview and Scrutiny Committee task and finish group which is reviewing all anti-social behaviour responses and is working with tenants to improve its “sensitive lets” policy.

Issues in Kemptown ward include drug dealing and sex parties in Ardingly Court, a housing block for the over-55s and an attack on a resident in Hampshire Court.

The last quarterly housing management report – for July to September – said that there were 207 anti-social behaviour cases opened and 198 closed by the council. The average time to close a case was 182 days.

One eviction was carried out as a result of anti-social behaviour.