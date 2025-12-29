A van has ended up on its side in a crash on the A259 Marine Drive, in Brighton, this afternoon (Monday 29 December).

The silver van crashed with a car at about 2.15pm on the coast road outside the Marine Gate flats, Sussex Police said.

Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the South East Coast Ambulance Service were at the scene.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

The road was blocked eastbound for a while but traffic appeared to be passing with some minor delays.