A group that helps to maintain cemeteries in Brighton and Hove is looking for new volunteers to join them in their efforts.

One member said that Woodvale Volunteer Group was formed as a charity in August 2023 as a result of a few friends who shared the same vision.

He said: “Working closely with Brighton and Hove City Council, the aims of the group are to supply workday teams for all six council-run cemeteries.

“Their efforts started in Portslade, the most manageable size cemetery, but their goals are big – and they intend to grow.

“They are a diverse team with a host of practical skills and routinely maintain the entire Portslade cemetery site.

“The grass never stops growing and, when it slows down, the leaves never stop falling so there is always something to do.

“Being in Sussex, they also have a vast number of flint stone walls and buildings and they are thrilled to be able to repair and restore them to their original glory.

“Strimming, grass mowing, ground levelling, hedge trimming, litter picking, grave repairs and topiary are just a few of the endless tasks that the group undertake.

“The volunteers have been hugely encouraged by the thanks and recognition that local residents have shown in regard to Portslade cemetery.

“New volunteers are always welcome and anyone who wants to pay the group a visit can be assured of a warm welcome and a cuppa.

“The group is almost entirely self-funding and relies on donations large and small and are also very keen to establish links with local businesses.”

To find out more or to join, email woodvalevolunteergroup@gmail.com or contact the group on Facebook.