Bruised and bloody, the man in the wheelchair waited patiently on New Year’s Eve while the concerned desk staff at the Royal Sussex A&E department took his details. He’d had a fall in his kitchen.

Like me and like the young man with a curious rash, an older woman who’d also toppled over at home, the builder who’d mashed up his hand at work and the worried-looking middle-aged man with blood in his stools, he was in need of help from the NHS.

My journey to A&E started early that day. Short of breath and with a tightness in my chest overnight, I was seen at short notice by my GP at the Havens Health Centre in Peacehaven at 9.30am.

I had a heavy cold and, I suspected, a chest infection. A short course of antibiotics would be the answer.

The young GP examined me thoroughly, took my blood pressure and sent me downstairs for an ECG, which showed irregularities in my heartbeat.

I’d had a couple of chest infections before but never with the pressure in my chest. She prescribed the antibiotics but suggested strongly I went for more tests at A&E.

It wasn’t what I really wanted to hear but I took her advice. I have a heart condition for which I take a smorgasbord of pills prescribed by another GP ten years ago who thankfully spotted the condition during a regular health check.

Thanks to him, I’ve never had a heart incident. But A&E on New Year’s Eve …

I threaded my way through the waiting ambulances at midday to find A&E calm and quiet with about 20 adults waiting to be seen. I checked in and was assessed by the reassuring triage nurse. He sent me back to my seat by the door.

The new year’s rush hour had yet to start although a reassuring fly-past of doctors, nurses and paramedics in their colour-coded scrubs passed through the doors.

A couple of coppers put their heads in to find their services were not needed.

After a short wait a health care assistant took my blood pressure, pulse and temperature.

She also found a vein in my left arm first time and filled several small glass phials with samples of my blood (nearly an armful). Assessment of the blood samples, she said, would take about 90 minutes.

I was called only 40 minutes into my book. After more questions in a small treatment room lit by the bright winter sun a young consultant sent me for a chest x-ray and wired me up for an ultrasound heart scan.

A thorough physical examination followed. The doctor confirmed the heart issues for which the pills battle on my behalf were stable.

He prescribed stronger antibiotics for the chest infection, which turned out to be the villain of the piece, and sent me home with the advice to return to my GP at a later date to see if all was OK. I was home by 4pm.

I experienced the NHS at its very best. However, many people I know have endured a very different experience of long waiting times and an absence of doctors at the Royal Sussex and other hospitals recently.

Those taken ill at the weekend appear to suffer most when, it seems, consultants are in short supply.

Indeed, The Times recently took up this issue, warning its reader: “Don’t get sick. It’s the weekend. The scarcity of senior hospital doctors, especially on Sundays, endangers lives.”

The general scarcity of doctors is incomprehensible. According to the BMA, 20,000 newly qualified doctors cannot get jobs because of a lack of training places to take them to the next stage of their careers in what is still an underfunded NHS.

One doctor told me: “The whole situation is madness We are taking qualified doctors from developing countries where their skills are desperately needed while home-grown doctors can’t get jobs and many are leaving for countries like Australia where their pay and conditions are better.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting needs to sort all this out. Couldn’t consultants work a shift system at weekends, like bus drivers? And can’t money be found for training places?

If these issues are not resolved, a weakened NHS will be easy picking for Nigel Farage who wants to replace it with a US-style insurance based system should he become Prime Minister.

His prescription would be very bad for the health of the nation, if the US experience is anything to go by.

Nearly one in four US adults are underinsured, facing high out-of-pocket costs and deductibles that force many to skip needed care or take on medical debt, according to research by the US Commonwealth Fund.

It also revealed that up to a third of people with chronic conditions like heart failure and diabetes skip medication doses or don’t fill their prescriptions because of the cost.

About 26 million Americans have no health care at all while, from 2001 to 2022, US health care companies spent 95 per cent of their income, $2.6 trillion dollars, on shareholder payouts.

We should all think very carefully about Dr Farage’s plan for the NHS, if we believe in patients before profit. Would it guarantee treatment for the bloodied and bruised man in the wheelchair?

Bill Randall was the first Green leader of Brighton and Hove City Council and the first Green mayor of Brighton and Hove.