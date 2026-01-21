Synth pioneers Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have this morning revealed details of their return to Brighton with a very special concert with 100% of the profits going to My University Hospitals Sussex. The event is hosted by JOY. Concerts in association with X-Ray and the venue of choice is to be the Brighton Centre and the date of the concert will be Friday 28th June 2026.

Fans can sign up HERE to access pre-sale tickets.

Pre-sale tickets go live to sign-ups on Wednesday 28th January at 10am and any remaining tickets go on sale Friday 30th January at 10am.

OMD are one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups and have sold an astonishing 25 million singles and 15 million albums, which has established them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups. Their albums include ‘Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’ (1980), ‘Organisation’ (1980), ‘Architecture & Morality’ (1981) and ‘Dazzle Ships’ (1983) and smash hit singles like ‘Enola Gay’, ‘Souvenir’, ‘Messages’ and ‘Maid Of Orleans’.

OMD’s live music sets are always full of energy and loaded with their hits and this new concert date will be another night to remember. Special guest support will come from Andrew Cushin.

Sign up at omd-brighton.com.

omd.uk.com