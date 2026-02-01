Police are trying to identify a man suspected of assaulting a customer in a Brighton branch of McDonald’s.

Sussex Police said: “We are seeking to identify this man in relation to inquiries following an assault.

“The incident took place in McDonald’s inside the Asda Hollingbury Superstore, in Crowhurst Road, Brighton, on Monday 19 January at around 10.20am.

“It was reported that a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman entered the store and a verbal altercation took place between the 46-year-old and another man.

“The man reportedly grabbed the 46-year-old by his clothing, verbally assaulted and made threats of violence toward him before members of the public separated them.

“The man then left the scene with another woman in a black Mini.

“Officers are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry in an ongoing investigation and would like to speak to this man in connection with inquiries.

“We encourage anyone who recognises this man, who witnessed the incident or who has any relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 375 of 19/01.”