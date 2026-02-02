Four neighbours have objected to two separate applications for drinks licences at two nearby sites in the centre of Brighton.

Brighton and Hove City Council has applied for alcohol licences for sites listed as St Peter’s North and St Peter’s Square, both in York Place.

The proposed licence for St Peter’s North, which is separated from The Level by St Peter’s Place, would be from 10am to 10pm from Sunday to Wednesday and from 10am to 10.30pm from Thursday to Saturday.

The licence would be restricted, covering the period from the last weekend in April to the first weekend in June, to coincide with the Brighton Festival and Fringe season.

But the other proposed licence, for St Peter’s Square, immediately south of the church, would not be restricted to the summer months although the hours would be the same as for the event space on the north side of St Peter’s Church.

The four objections mean that a council licensing panel will be required to decide the application – and a hearing has been scheduled for 1pm on Friday (6 February).

One anonymous objector, whose name was redacted by the council, said: “During these events I am subjected to constant music, the bass of which I can hear inside my head it’s so loud.

“I can’t open my windows even on a hot day. Even with my TV on, it does not block out the constant beat.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “Events over the years on this new square have seriously impacted my health and wellbeing.

“There is no respite at the end of a working day or at a weekend to enjoy the pleasure of my home.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted by the council, said that they had been keeping records of their correspondence about nuisance from the site since 2010.

The objector said: “I live in the vibrant heart of Brighton and Hove and so expect a level of noise, disturbance and revelry that comes with the territory.

“The fantastic annual Pride event has similar effects to my flat but for one weekend only. The marathon, half marathon, the Great Escape and assorted loudly happy, short-duration events are also expected and not unwelcome.

“However, this license would make my home unlivable and unworkable for a whole month.”

A fourth objector, whose details were again redacted, said: “The proposal is for over one month of significant noise which will result in disruption of our daily working lives and disrupt the critical exams period for our daughter.

“This is a ‘statutory nuisance’ and as such it should be rejected. We object to the repeat of 2023 and previous Brighton Fringe activities at this location.”

A report to the licensing panel said that 28 draft conditions had been agreed in the application for St Peter’s Square.

These included one that said that licensable activities would be permitted on council-owned land only when an event management plan had been agreed with the council events office.

Alcohol could only be sold during council-permitted events, not every day, and from a drinks tent in a “delineated area” with a physical boundary.

And Sussex Police would have to be notified six months in advance of any event for more than 3,000 people or for more than 14 days.

Similarly, for the St Peter’s North site, which has previously hosted Caravenserai and the Warren, there would be a requirement for any operator during the Festival and Fringe period to co-ordinate with Sussex Police six months in advance of any event for more than 5,000 people.

The licensing panel hearings are due to start at 1pm on Friday (6 February) and are scheduled to be webcast.