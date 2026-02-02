A teenage campaigner has called on Brighton and Hove City Council to find more small sites to build social housing.

Scarlett Chapman, 15, is trying to rally the community in Woodingdean to support the council’s plans to build four family-sized houses on a small plot in Cowley Drive.

Miss Chapman spoke for a delegation from community group Mission:HOME to a meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (29 January), arguing for social housing on “micro sites”.

She started campaigning and raising money to support the homeless when she first noticed people sleeping rough when she was eight years old.

What shocked her even more was discovering the hidden homeless, families living in temporary housing, many for up to eight years. But she has even come across people who have spent 15 years in temporary housing.

She said: “The problem isn’t just how many homes we build – it’s how long families are asked to wait.

“Small, under-used council-owned sites offer a huge opportunity to move faster. These small pockets of land might not look much but they can become forever homes far more quickly than large developments.

“The longer these sites stay unused, the more the number of families in need of a home goes up.”

Through the group Mission:HOME, Miss Chapman is encouraging people to support the council’s planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority to build four family homes in Cowley Drive.

Since starting the campaign, she has found that people are more receptive to the idea of new homes when they learn that almost 3,000 local parents and children are classed as homeless because they live in temporary housing.

According to figures released by the council in October, more than 1,400 of those in homeless households are children.

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing, said that the local authority had a good track record of creating and building new homes on “micro sites” through its Hidden Homes project to convert unused spaces into housing.

Councillor Williams said: “Encouraging residents to agree to comment and to welcome it is really important to get this development on the go.

“We’ve got a few more that we could do with your help with within your area as well.”

At the time of writing, there were more than 110 comments in support of the planning application on the national park website.

Many posted anonymously or with details redacted through the Mission:HOME campaign website.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen, who represents Woodingdean ward, Safe Haven Sussex head of service Sophia Papanicolaou and Off The Fence chief executive Julio Abraham wrote supporting comments.

Councillor Allen said: “This kind of approach to slot in new homes where feasible is a good way of making real progress on delivering homes while avoiding over-development or compromising local character.”

Mr Abraham and Ms Papanicolaou said: “We believe the proposed homes at Cowley Drive represent a proportionate and appropriate response to acute housing need and that the public benefits of the scheme outweigh the limited impacts associated with a development of this modest scale.”

There were also three objections, one of which was anonymised on the national park website.

Cowley Drive resident Gina Masero raised concerns about flooding and the small size of the site.

She said: “I do not understand why this small site would be chosen to house so few people in need when I believe there must be larger sites more suitable to address this situation for housing.

“I recently read that Brighton General Hospital was no longer in need of all its site. Could this large site not be utilised by the council?”

Georgina Cutler, from Newhaven, said: “Not enough is being done to protect the local environment from housing developers.

“I would like to see a complete list of priority brownfield sites that developers have to choose from rather than cherry-picking plots of land that bring the best profits to them.”

To view the application, search for SDNP/25/04862/FUL on the South Downs National Park website.