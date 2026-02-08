Stylish and thought-provoking contemporary dance returns to Brighton Dome this March with a deeply personal double bill performed by the choreographer himself, and we are intrigued to see how he delivers his messages.

Liam Francis is a former dancer with the Rambert Dance Company and a nominee for Dancer of the Year, who now develops his own ideas exploring concepts centred on community, identity, and liminal spaces.

This performance features two works:

Lyre Liar presents Liam’s personal journey through dance, featuring excerpts from works by Merce Cunningham, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Kate Prince. With vulnerability and wit, he will aim to unpack the complexities of shifting identities, the toll they take, and the questions they leave behind.

A Body of Rumours is a celebration of music, movement, and brotherhood. Three young Black men, linked by rhythm, trust, and shared histories, move through a choreography that draws on ballet, hip-hop, and contemporary forms. Set to live electronic music by Chloe Mason, A Body of Rumours traces a journey from the tensions of isolation, competition and comparison, to the joy of connection and the beauty of bodies moving in harmony.

Brighton Dome is a beautiful space for this type of work and has hosted Liam Francis before, in his work ‘Anita’s Room’.

This event includes a 10-minute ‘curtain raiser’ before the show, created by Liam and BHASVIC dance students, where they have focused on notions of empathy, community and support – a marvellous opportunity for our local young people.

This performance promises to be an ambitious and dynamic event, featuring wonderful movement and a diverse musical backdrop.

Performance Date

Wednesday 4th March, 7.30 pm

Tickets are available from The Brighton Dome.

Accessibility information is provided here.

Ticket prices – £17.50 – £20.00

