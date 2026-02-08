Brighton Dome Studio Theatre plays host to a show this week that makes extraordinary claims about its reach and impact. This show claims that it is ‘scientifically proven to make you feel 100% never sad again’ (although it does admit that recollections may vary!)

So, what is it all about? We are promised a visit from a glitter-clad Rave-Rend, a larger than life character who has talents all of his own. He will create a community, deliver a unique experience that will lift our souls and allow us to feel more connected than ever before. He will be delivering his sermon, let us get everything out and by the time we leave, we will be changed for the better.

The feel-good sensation of a show, which is part rebirth, part rave, is a genre-defying night of music, movement and communal healing. This sounds just like what we need on a dark February evening, so bring it on!

Following smash hit seasons at Edinburgh Fringe 23/24 and a 3-week transfer to Soho Theatre, House Of Lif is now on tour and Brighton is ready to embrace its teachings – whatever they may be!

Performance Dates

Thursday 12th February – 8.00 pm

Friday 13th February – 8.00 pm

Saturday 14th February – 8.00 pm

Contains haze, flashing lights, loud music, audience interaction and strong language. The show is recommended for people 12+.

Tickets for the show are available from The Brighton Dome.

Accessibility Information for Brighton Dome is here.

Find more arts and culture reviews at Brighton & Hove News – Follow @BHCitywhatson and @bhcitynews on Instagram.

Covering everything from fringe theatre to major tours across Brighton & Hove – tag us if you’re going!

#WhatsOnBrighton #BrightonandHoveNews #Brighton #BrightonTheatre #BrightonArts #BrightonHoveNews