A 20-year-old Hove man has been made subject to a “slavery and trafficking risk order” which includes conditions aimed at keeping him away from drugs and young people.

Sussex Police said that the conditions, which also affect the man’s access to mobile phones and SIM cards, would protect the public.

The force said: “Sussex Police has secured a court order against a man from Hove linked to exploitation in Sussex that significantly reduces his access to young and vulnerable people.

“Mohammed Macallin, 20, of St Leonards Avenue, Hove, has been given a slavery and trafficking risk order which imposes a number of conditions aimed at protecting members of the public from harm.

“The order was put in place as part of a long-running investigation into the exploitation of vulnerable people in relation to suspected drug supply.

“Brighton Magistrates’ Court enacted the order which prohibits Macallin from

having more than one mobile phone, SIM card or any device that can hold a SIM card at one time unless it is registered in his name at his address or having a mobile phone or SIM card that is not registered in his name

contacting anyone directly or indirectly in relation to the selling or carrying of controlled drugs

being in possession of drug paraphernalia used to sell, consume or manufacture controlled drugs

having any contact or communication of any kind with any child under the age of 18 unless not reasonably avoidable or with the consent of the child’s parent or guardian

arranging or providing transport and / or accommodation for any person other than himself or his immediate family

providing by any means any travel document, ticket, Oyster card, travel warrant, mobile phone or SIM card to any person under the age of 18 unless for immediate family members

travelling on the TfL and Sussex network without using a “freedom pass”, travel ticket or Oyster card in his own name to facilitate or pay for travel (and) the card(s) must also be registered in his name to his address

making or sharing videos on social media of other people being physically assaulted, being exploited for the pleasure of others or glorifying drugs and the proceeds of drugs

living or sleeping at an address other than his home address for longer than four days unless approved by police

“The two-year order, imposed from Wednesday 28 January, will apply across the United Kingdom and any breach could lead to a prison sentence of up to five years.”

Detective Inspector Anthony Gander said: “Sussex Police is committed to protecting vulnerable members of our community.

“Slavery and trafficking risk orders are vital in reducing perpetrators’ ability to cause harm to those people without securing a conviction.

“We will always act proactively and use all the tools at our disposal to keep our communities safe.

“The court recognised the significant risk Macallin poses to young and vulnerable people and we are pleased to now have these protective measures in place.

“If you’re concerned that someone you know is being exploited or if you are a victim of exploitation, don’t hesitate to report it to us on 101.

“Always call 999 in an emergency.”