In its original format Vent 414 was the short-lived (1995-1996) project of Miles Hunt (The Wonder Stuff), Morgan Nicholls (Senseless Things) and Pete Howard (The Clash, EAT). Existing for only two short years the band made one album (self-titled) with Steve Albini at London’s Abbey Road Studios, released by Polydor Records.

Hailing from the UK the band was originally named simply ‘Vent’ but added the ‘414’ moniker after being contacted by another band also using the name. It is reported that the number 414 was the collective weight, in lbs, of the three members, were they at ideal fighting weight.

Performing mainly in the UK in 1996 the band also played in France, Germany, Belgium and the East Coast of the USA.

After parting ways in late 1996 Morgan Nicholls went on to perform with The Streets, Gorillaz, Muse and The Who as well as releasing one solo album ‘Organised’.

Pete Howard went on to join Queenadreena with former Daisy Chainsaw members Katie Jane Garside and Crispin Gray as well as sessioning with Paul Weller on his ‘22 Dreams’ album, latterly joining The Wonder Stuff in 2018.

Miles Hunt eventually reformed The Wonder Stuff in 2000, who remain active.

The three original members of Vent 414 were persuaded to reform in 2024 by record producer Matt Terry (The Enemy, The Clause, Pastel).

Hunt says “As kind as it was of Matt to suggest Vent 414 make another album, I was in no mood to write any new songs. So he invited the three of us to have a knock-around session at his studio for a couple days, just to see what might happen. On the first day we came up with six separate song frameworks, five of which have made it onto the new album.”

Over a period of eighteen months the band has recorded fifteen new songs, produced by Matt Terry and mixed by George Perks (Skindred, Kid Kapichi, The Enemy). The album will be released in May 2026, accompanied by a short UK tour.

The tour dates are:

Thursday 28th May | Bristol | The Fleece

Friday 29th May | Southampton | The 1865

Saturday 30th May | Birmingham | 0₂ Institute2

Wednesday 3rd June | Manchester | Gorilla

Thursday 4th June | London | The Garage

Friday 5th June | Brighton | Concorde 2

Saturday 6th June | Leeds | The Warehouse

The Brighton Concorde 2 concert is being put on by JOY. promoters and tickets for this gig are available HERE from 10am this Friday 20th February.

Tickets for all dates also go on sale at 10am Friday 20th February and can be located HERE.

