Ida Barr brings her latest show to Brighton in March, and we know audiences will be ready for her slightly different take on life, her fresh perspective, and the joy she brings.

Once a star of the stage during the heyday of British Music Hall, Ida has done everything. She has tripped the boards with the greatest stars, met the fabled performers and yet she still finds herself ready to put on a show. The act has updated itself somewhat, and Ida has embraced RnB, grime and rap within her act, recreating the songs of Missy Elliot and revelling in the new lyrics and their provocative content.

Slipped Disco celebrates the latest stage in her life, and we are sure to hear about the time she fell while doing the Hokey Cokey last Divalli. Ida’s life now includes Gaviscon, Deep Heat, and various pieces of paraphernalia that help her prepare to put on a show. And a show it will be! When Ida is on stage, anything can happen, but you know that everyone will be included and nobody will want to be.

Ida Barr is a Brighton legend, although she still locates herself outside the city (Thabo Mbeki Court – formerly Winnie Mandela House, E9). Her shows always include her distinctive hip-hop mashups and her wisdom, a chance to let life sit with you for a little while and to see things from a different perspective.

Slipped Disco is being performed at Brighton Dome Studio, and tickets are available from £10.

Performance Dates

Thursday 5th March, 8.00 pm

Friday 6th March, 6.30 pm & 9.30 pm

Touch Tour – Fri 6 Mar, 5:30 pm

Arrive early on Friday, and Ida will welcome guests for a relaxed touch tour – a chance to familiarise yourself with Ida, explore the space, feel her famously button-covered outfit, and share a song or two. The first guests at the party get special treatment.

Email access@brightondome.org to book your slot.

