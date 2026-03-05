A Co-op store is due to reopen today (Thursday 5 March) after a six-week closure for a refit.

The branch is one of the first to offer an own-brand food range specially designed for people with smaller appetites after having “fat jabs” or weight-loss injections such as Mounjaro or Wegovy.

The Lustrells Vale branch, in Saltdean, was reopening after a “six-week investment programme to ‘transform’ the community store”. It has 14 staff and opens from 7am and 10pm daily.

The Co-op said: “The store opens with a new look and layout along with improvements made to the back of shop designed to extend the shopping area and enhance the customer experience.

“Lustrells Vale Co-op includes Costa Coffee Express, bakery and investment in new refrigeration with natural refrigerants which cuts energy consumption and increases the range and choice of fresh and chilled products.

“This sits alongside Co-op’s meal deals and food to go, Fairtrade products, ready meals, pizzas, fresh meats and dairy, chilled beers and wines and everyday essentials.

“Parcel collection services are available in store through Amazon and DPD, with the addition of a new InPost locker.

“The online home delivery of groceries is available through Just Eat and Deliveroo, with Uber Eats coming soon. Orders are picked fresh in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

“There are offers, deals and promotions throughout the store and member price savings creating additional value for Co-op members who can save more with lower prices on those essential products that shoppers buy most.”

Co-op area manager Lucy Dowdeswell said: “We’re delighted to invest in Lustrells Vale.

“The store has been transformed with a great new look along with investment to the back of shop area all designed to create an enjoyable shopping experience.

“We’re focused on creating stores that are a hub locally and contribute to local life, conveniently meeting the needs of our communities.

“The store has a focus on offering quality products, value and choice that can be enjoyed by everyone, along with a range of added services including coffee, bakery, parcel collection services and the quick and convenient online home delivery of groceries.

“We’re here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support our community.”

The Co-op added: “Soft plastic recycling is available in store, making it easier for shoppers to return and recycle materials that are often not universally accepted via kerbside recycling, such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.

“Earlier this year, in a UK convenience retailer first, Co-op launched new own-brand GLP-1 friendly meals, specially developed for shoppers with smaller appetites, as part of Co-op’s new ‘Good Fuel’ health range offer.

“Co-op’s Lustrells Vale store is one of 18 stores Co-op confirmed it would open in the first three months of 2026, either brand new stores or stores re-launching after transformative investment.”