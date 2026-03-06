A developer who hoped he had found a way around planning rules to get permission for his holiday let has been left disappointed.

KDS Developments, owned by Darren and Kevin Short, cited a successful planning appeal by the owner of another holiday home when trying to get the green light for their house in Tidy Street.

Carolyn Goodman had successfully argued she should be allowed to let out her house in Marlborough Mews to tourists as it had been used that way for four years.

The Shorts’ planning consultants Lewis and Co Planning argued this application should be approved on the same basis – that the previous use of the house provided an exception to the rule homes cannot become holiday lets.

But the council cited a different planning appeal decision on a house in Marlborough Street in which inspector Paul Burley said: “I do not consider that [exception] is intended to provide a means to justify the loss of residential accommodation on the basis of the length of time that the unauthorised use has subsisted or because the council has been informed of the change of use, not least when a change of use has taken place in the recent past as is the case here.”

The application had received 27 objections from members of the public, many of them neighbours of the house.

One resident said: “This party house has been a major cause of noise and other nuisance in our street for some time now.

“Note that this party house is advertised online for groups of 10 people, and that in itself is inappropriate given the size of the property.”

Another, who said they were a ward councillor but whose name had been redacted on the council website, said: “More properties across the North Laine are given over to full-time short-term lets.

“Every holiday let takes away a family homes, drives up house prices, and erodes the community.

“It is not surprising that schools are closing in the area due to the decline in young families living living here.”

Click here to view the planning application.