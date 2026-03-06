A woman has been granted planning permission to build a three-bedroom house in the garden of an existing property in Brighton.

The plan for the detached house was approved unanimously by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday (4 March).

The site, in Overhill Drive, Patcham, is next to a twitten used by parents and children to reach Patcham Infant School, something which troubled some objectors to the plan.

At the Planning Committee meeting, Green councillor Kerry Pickett spoke about parking and school access but accepted that these were not reasons to vote against the application.

Councillor Pickett said: “The twitten is very well used but it won’t affect the kids walking up and down the twitten. There’s access there. The issue I do have is parking as lots of parents come and park.

“They’re going to have a bit of a problem because I know in that one little area there’s a lot of people who park their cars when they go and grab their kids.”

She was also concerned about the extensive loss of trees and shrubs on the site, as was Conservative councillor Carol Theobald.

And Councillor Theobald was also concerned about the twitten being blocked during construction.

She said: “It fits in quite well by the look of it. I think it is quite a good design. I am very disappointed with them losing all the trees and shrubs.”

Labour councillor Julie Cattell asked whether the developer could be asked to use traditional render, giving the example of a 1990s scheme near Brighton Station where the modern render had visibly deteriorated.

Councillor Cattell said: “It’s a well-designed really sweet little house. It’s very well laid out.”

The application was submitted by Susan Tanner, of Westfield Avenue South, Saltdean.