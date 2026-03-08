JOY. Concerts have shared a run of spring highlights across Brighton and the South Coast, bringing together landmark indie names, cult favourites and emerging artists across March and April.

Leading the programme are two special Brighton shows from The Cribs, marking 25 years of one of the UK’s defining indie bands (Concorde 2, 27th-28th March), with a second night added due to demand. Rising Canadian songwriter Leith Ross plays Concorde 2 on 8th March, while Brighton favourites Demob Happy return home for a major spring date at the venue on 23th April. The run also includes a hometown show from The Ordinary Boys in Worthing (14th March).

Elsewhere, country-pop artist Twinnie plays a sold-out show at Komedia (4th April), cinematic post-rock duo Nordic Giants bring their immersive live show to Quarters on 11th April and cult songwriter Ora Cogan plays The Hope & Ruin (19th March).

Additional highlights include Americana-indie outfit Little Grandad at The Prince Albert (27th April), and UK alt project Rún with dark electronic artist Penelope Trappes (Green Door Store, 28th April).

JOY. also continues to support emerging local talent, including fast-rising Brighton artist Goodbye (14th April, A L P H A B E T) and hotly tipped band Prostitute, whose show is sold out (27th April, Green Door Store).

With a programme spanning grassroots rooms through to landmark coastal venues, JOY. Concerts continue to play a central role in Brighton’s live music landscape while championing both established and emerging talent.

Full listings with tickets HERE.

8th March – Leith Ross – Concorde 2 – Brighton

11th March – Tessa Rose Jackson – The Folklore Rooms – Brighton

12th March – Herbaliser – Patterns – Brighton

12th March – Monsterwatch – The Hope & Ruin – Brighton

13th March – Ideal Living – Green Door Store – Brighton

14th March – The Ordinary Boys – Worthing

14th March – Flip Top Head – St Augustines – Brighton

14th March – Passion Mango – The Hope & Ruin – Brighton

19th March – Ora Cogan – The Hope & Ruin – Brighton

20th March – Green Gardens – The Hope & Ruin – Brighton

20th March – Tiedtied – The Prince Albert – Brighton

25th March – Midding – The Prince Albert – Brighton

27th March – Attic ‘O’ Matic – The Prince Albert – Brighton

27th March – The Cribs (C25 Years) – Concorde 2 – Brighton (extra date due to demand)

28th March – The Cribs (C26 Years) – Concorde 2 – Brighton – SOLD OUT

28th March – Bishopskin – The Hope & Ruin – Brighton

3rd April – Nick and June – A L P H A B E T – Brighton

4th April – Twinnie – Komedia – Brighton – SOLD OUT

11th April – Nordic Giants – Quarters – Brighton

11th April – The Pale White – Patterns – Brighton

14th April – Goodbye – A L P H A B E T – Brighton

22nd April – KNATS – The Hope & Ruin – Brighton

23rd April – Book of Churches – The Hope & Ruin – Brighton

23rd April – Demob Happy – Concorde 2 – Brighton

24th April – World News – DUST – Brighton

25th April – Moon Idle – The Hope & Ruin – Brighton

26th April – Shearling – Green Door Store – Brighton

27th April – Prostitute – Green Door Store – Brighton – SOLD OUT

27th April – Little Grandad – The Prince Albert – Brighton

28th April – Rún and Penelope Trappes – Green Door Store – Brighton

About JOY. Concerts:

JOY. Concerts is a leading independent live music and event promoter based in Brighton, delivering landmark shows and city-scale festivals that shape the South Coast’s cultural calendar.

Established in 2008, JOY. presents a diverse year-round programme spanning grassroots venues, theatre shows and large-scale outdoor events. Its portfolio includes Brighton Psych Fest and the multi-day seafront series On The Beach, alongside major one-off performances such as the only UK show by Nick Cave in 2026.

Embedded in the fabric of Brighton, JOY. works closely with independent venues, local partners and community organisations including NHS My Music, alongside sustainability initiatives and the Living Wage campaign to ensure the wider community benefits from its success.

Over the years, JOY. has presented performances from artists including 2manyDJs, Twenty One Pilots, The Kooks, AJ Tracey, Shame, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Jungle, Architects, Dua Lipa, Suede, Brian Wilson, Father John Misty, Dizzee Rascal, Bastille, Leftfield, Bonobo, Jarvis Cocker, Bat For Lashes, Interpol and many more.

www.joyconcerts.com