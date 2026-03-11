A pub in the heart of The Lanes is set to get a new name and a facelift.

The Font and Firkin in Union Street was originally named by the Firkin Brewery, which ran a chain of pubs across the country.

After changing hands several times, the chain was sold to Punch, and in 2001 the brand was discontinued – but the Font and Firkin was one of a handful which kept the name.

However its owners Mitchells and Butlers is now planning to rebrand it as part of its O’Neill’s chain of Irish pubs.

A planning application has been submitted by Michells and Butlers for the former chapel.

Because it is Grade II listed, it needs permission to make changes to the interior layout.

It’s asking to remove the existing circular booths, install a new karaoke and DJ booth, put in new circular booths and banquette fixed seating, and new lighting.

The flooring will be repaired or replaced, with new areas of brick parquet, timber and vinyl flooring put in.

Two new barrel shaped signs with the O’Neills logo are to be put up outside, and the entrance doors decorated with Guinness murals.

The building originally dates from 1688, when it was a Nonconformist chapel, but was rebuilt and enlarged in the early nineteenth century by Amon Wilds and Charles Busby.

It was then used as a Presbyterian Meeting House – which is where Meeting House Lane gets its name.

It closed as a place of worship in 1988, and was converted into a pub.