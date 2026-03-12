A chilly spring evening in Brighton was transformed into something more celebratory with a visit to Wahaca, where the restaurant is currently marking Margarita Month (available at Wahaca restaurants nationwide) with a set of inventive cocktail specials. While the drinks may be the headline attraction, it quickly became clear that pairing them with Wahaca’s generous feasting menu is the real way to enjoy the experience.

The restaurant itself was already lively when we arrived: A low buzz of conversation, plates of tacos moving across tables, and bartenders shaking cocktails behind the bar. Wahaca has always leaned into a sociable style of eating, bright Mexican-inspired food designed for sharing, and the sharing style of the menu encourages exactly the sort of relaxed, communal dining that works so well for a casual night out in the city. The current Margarita Month menu slots neatly into that ethos.

The cocktails are the headline act. Margaritas may be one of the world’s most recognisable drinks, but Wahaca’s bartenders clearly enjoy pushing the boundaries of what that combination of tequila, citrus and salt can do. We selected two cocktails from this month’s drinks special (available until 25th March). Firstly the Rhubarbarita, a soft but playfully pink take on the classic margarita. Using Yorkshire rhubarb, the drink carries a clean tartness balanced by tequila and citrus, finished with a rhubarb-and-custard rim and a stick of rhubarb that adds a nostalgic sweetness. It’s light, fruitier and extremely easy to drink — a cocktail that feels unmistakably like spring. We both enjoyed this, the colour, presentation, and taste.

However, the cocktail that stole the show was the Hot Honey & Pickle Margarita, which manages the impressive feat of sounding slightly ridiculous while tasting absolutely fabulous. A collaboration with food writer Ben Lippett and his Dr Sting’s hot honey. This drink is built around tequila and fresh lime, the drink combines pickle juice, jalapeño and hot honey to create a layered balance of savoury, sweet and spicy notes. The rim of the glass is dusted with Tajín — a popular Mexican seasoning made from chilli pepper, dehydrated lime and sea salt — which adds an immediate citrusy heat to each sip. Finished with a gherkin and jalapeño garnish, it’s a Margarita that feels playful but also carefully balanced. The flavours evolve as its drunk: Sharp lime, briny pickle, a slow warmth from chilli and the rounding sweetness of honey.

On first sip, I actually laughed out loud and my companion asked me what that meant. It meant that there were multiple layers of tasting, that I could indeed, taste the pickle juice, but also all of the other carefully matched flavours too. It was quite a surprise to have that level of depth in one drink but it really blew my socks off. Having never heard of Tajín, I’m off to buy some for my own kitchen, because the seasoning alone is a taste sensation.

With drinks in hand, we opted for the Meat Feasting Menu, priced at £25 per person, which arrives as a series of sharing plates designed to offer a broad, representative tour through Wahaca’s tacos and small plates.

The Buttermilk Chicken Tacos were an enjoyable opening act. The chicken was moist and tender, wrapped in soft tortillas that managed to hold everything together without becoming heavy. They had a comforting warmth to them — simple, satisfying and packed with flavour. Next came the Beef Gringa Tacos, which proved to be one of the most memorable dishes of the evening. These combine ground beef, peppers, tomatoes and plenty of melted cheese, laid out on a taco that is both indulgent and balanced. Adding the tomatillo salsa which we ordered separately lifted the dish even further. The salsa itself was mild but lively, bringing a citrus brightness that had a green apple tang, cutting through the richness of the beef and cheese beautifully.

The Grilled Brindisa Chorizo Quesadilla offered another layer of smoky comfort. Chorizo can sometimes dominate a dish, but here it was integrated well within the quesadilla, bringing warmth and depth rather than overpowering everything else. The result was savoury, slightly smoky and extremely moreish. Even for someone who doesn’t normally gravitate towards chorizo, these proved surprisingly enjoyable.

The Sweet Potato and Feta Taquito added a softer, slightly sweeter element to the spread, while the Corn, Bean and Feta Tostada was perhaps the only dish that didn’t quite win me over personally. That said, the crisp fried taco strips scattered across the top added a satisfying crunch, and my companion was a big fan, happily polishing it off.

A welcome addition to the table was the Grilled Tenderstem Broccoli, served with slices of chives and almonds. This dish brought a refreshing, wholesome note to the meal, balancing the richer tacos and grilled meats, adding freshness and texture without demanding attention.

Alongside the tacos came Esquites, something I hadn’t heard of previously, but in fact a classic Mexican street-food style corn dish. Creamy, gently spiced and deeply comforting, it added another layer of flavour to the table and worked beautifully with the surrounding dishes.

We also ordered the trio of extra salsas, which at £1.95 felt like a small bargain. The selection included Tomatillo Salsa, Habanero Salsa and Macha, a nutty toasted chilli oil. Each brought something different to the table. The tomatillo salsa was bright and citrusy, the habanero was fresh, fruity and properly fiery, while the Macha sauce offered a deeper, toasted chilli warmth with a nutty richness that paired well with the grilled dishes.

Two additional plates completed the meal. The Baja Fish (£8.50) was a standout — a crisp panko-covered pollock served with chipotle mayonnaise and pickles. Crunchy, tangy and indulgently satisfying, it was immediately popular at the table. My companion described it as a kind of Tex-Mex fish finger sandwich, which is perhaps not the most refined description but does capture its joyful comfort-food appeal.

Finally there was the Roast Ancho Mushroom (£7.50), which turned out to be one of the most interesting dishes of the evening. Served with a white bean and garlic purée, salsa and jalapeño aioli, the mushroom carried a deep smoky flavour from the ancho chilli and a chargrilled richness that lingered on the palate. I was particularly enamoured with this dish, enjoying the earthy, smoky depth of flavour. My companion was less convinced, which simply meant I had the pleasure of finishing more than one portion myself.

Across the meal, it becomes clear that Wahaca’s menu reflects a genuine affection for Mexican cooking. The restaurant was founded by chef Thomasina Miers, whose long-standing passion for Mexico’s food culture runs through the menu. Even within a chain setting, the cooking feels vibrant and thoughtful, built around fresh ingredients, bold spices and the kind of flavour combinations that keep every plate interesting.

The service added to the experience. Our servers were friendly, attentive and clearly enthusiastic about the menu, happy to talk through dishes and check in throughout the meal. The restaurant itself was spotless, right down to the immaculate restrooms, something that isn’t always prioritised in commercial restaurants so I was happy to see this carried through from the kitchen to other areas.

If there was one clear star of the night it was the Margarita Month cocktail programme. The Hot Honey & Pickle Margarita alone is worth the trip, a drink that manages to be inventive without tipping into novelty. But the real pleasure of the evening came from the combination of those cocktails with Wahaca’s generous food. Sharing tacos, sampling different salsas, debating favourite dishes and lingering over another Margarita is exactly the kind of relaxed dining experience Brighton does so well.

In a city packed with restaurants, Wahaca remains a solid and reliable dining experience. Being a chain doesn’t detract from the quality of the food, the warmth of the service or the sense of fun running through the menu. It’s worth going to Wahaca during Margarita Month because those flavours are dynamite. But if you can, stay and eat. The food reflects a deep and abiding love of Mexican cuisine, and that passion shows in the brightness, generosity and sheer enjoyment of the dishes. Despite being part of a national chain, this restaurant remains a solid dining experience — good food, inventive drinks, warm service and a lively atmosphere. On nights like this Brighton feels like a city of gold.

Details

Wahaca

160-161 North Street, Brighton, BN1 1EZ

and restaurants nationwide.