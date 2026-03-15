A second BHT Sussex care home in Hove has been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The official health and care watchdog awarded the top rating to the care home Portland Road, Hove, which is run by the housing and homelessness charity.

The verdict comes just two months after the CQC awarded the same top grade to the organisation’s Sackville Gardens care home.

Fewer than 4 per cent of care homes nationally currently hold the top outstanding rating from the CQC.

Both Portland Road and Sackville Gardens are part of the Archway project run by BHT Sussex. It provides 24-hour residential care to adults with mental health care and support needs across three properties in Hove.

The CQC report emphasised how clients at Portland Road were respected and valued as individuals.

It said: “Staff worked hard to get to know people. They demonstrated a deep understanding of people, their life histories and individualities.

“This was reflected in our observations and people’s care records and risk assessments.

“One staff member told us: ‘It takes time to get to know people but we build relationships over time. When someone first moves in, we make a real effort to get to know them and that continues throughout their stay.

“‘That’s why the keyworker relationship is great. We get concentrated time to really get to know the individual.’”

The CQC also noted the positive regard that BHT Sussex is held in by staff, partners and clients.

The report said: “All those we spoke with, including people receiving support, expressed their admiration for the organisation as a whole and the ethos which was evident throughout all practice and interactions.”

One client of Portland Road cited in the CQC’s report said: “(Staff) just get me. They understand me and respect my views. I feel safe. I’ve got my own key and can come and go but they always ask if I’m ok.”

The director of mental health and support services at BHT Sussex, Rachael Kenny, said: “We are very pleased that the quality of Portland Road has been recognised by the CQC once again.

“BHT Sussex is proud that our focus on getting to know the people who use our services and prioritising what matters to them has led to this rating.

“Even more importantly, it shows that the way we work means our clients have the greatest opportunity to live full and fulfilling lives.

“It is our hard-working staff and residents who, together, overcome often huge barriers to mental health recovery that are truly outstanding.”

The full report is available to read on the Care Quality Commission’s website.