It’s come to our attention that The Prince Albert will be hosting a charity concert on Sunday 29th March from 1pm to 10pm under the banner of ‘Rock 4 Dementia’, with ALL proceeds going to Dementia UK.

The event will be featuring no less than nine artists, plus a DJ and a compere. These being Moon Idle, The Sixx, Space Angel, Angelica Mode, Amber T, James Browne, Lure Of Venus, Neal X, and Alan Clayton. The lineup is completed by compere Griff and DJ Lamp, and everyone is giving their services in order to help fight the illness that destroys so many lives.

People that attend this concert will not only be entertained by all of the above music acts, but also will be able to purchase a copy of a special limited edition 30 track Double CD featuring 30 artists on the Damaged Goods label which is only available at the event! Instant collectors item I’d say!

Double CD tracklisting:

Blue In Mind: CD 1:

‘Keep Moving Up’ – Wild Horse

‘Where’ve You Been’ – Baz Warne (The Stranglers)

‘Have Faith In Me (Live)’ – The Sixx

‘Brothers’ – East Of Reno

‘Oh Joy Wassail’ – Kate Daisey Grant

‘Jigsaw’ – Amber T

‘Dream Of Napoleon’ – Martin Carthy

‘Bulgarians’ – Nick Pynn

‘Abyssinia Sometime’ – Space Angel

‘Wide Awake World’ – Terry Bickers

‘Roses’ – Finnian James

‘Tell Tale Heart’ – Angelica Mode

‘Godzilla’ – Moon Idle

‘Two-Seven Too Soon’ – James Browne

‘Sweet Morning’ – Ross Stewart

Red In Mind: CD 2:

‘Life’s A Struggle’ – Maxine Talulah

‘Just Like The Weather’ – Sennen Timcke

‘Easy Come Easy Go’ – Android Anima

‘Heart In Her Hand’ – Chris Wilson (Flamin’ Groovies)

‘Post War Punks’ – Charlie Harper & The Sub Machine

‘For Keeps’ – The Unsaid Things

‘Stop The Traffic’ – Fuzzy Head

‘Never Alright’ – Pigshoes

‘Don’t Tell Me What I Know’ – The Left Backs

‘Sharp Shooter’ – Gondolas

‘My Girlfriend’s A Getaway Driver’ – The Dirty Strangers

‘Oh My My’ – Sample Text

‘Solitary Heart’ – Lure Of Venus

‘I Was Hurt Today But I’m Alright Now’ – Robert Vincent

‘One For My Baby’ – Johnny Clayton & The D’Martinis

(Only £15.00 at the concert)

Tickets for this ‘Rock 4 Dementia‘ concert are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.