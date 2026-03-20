Pauline Murray and Helen McCookerybook are heading to Brighton’s iconic Prince Albert music venue this Summer. The date in question is Saturday 13th June and this will be taking place during that afternoon from 2pm.

Pauline Murray made an indelible mark on the early punk scene with her band Penetration. ‘Don’t Dictate’, released in 1977 is recognised as a punk classic from the era. Penetration were an exciting live band and released two acclaimed albums, ‘Moving Targets’ and ‘Coming Up For Air’ before disbanding in 1979.

Pauline went on to record the proto dream pop album ‘Pauline Murray and the Invisible Girls’ with the now legendary producer Martin Hannett.

Disillusioned with the music business, she disappeared and surfaced briefly with the solo album ‘Storm Clouds’ before setting up Polestar Studios in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

In 2001, Penetration re-formed with original bass player Robert Blamire and new members. They released the album ‘Resolution’ in 2015 and proved that they still held the essence of the band and could produce great live shows with Pauline’s distinctive voice, powerful and present.

Always keen to stretch her abilities, Pauline began performing intimate solo acoustic shows, the songs from which formed the basis of her ‘Elemental’ album, released in 2020. In 2023 she released her autobiography ‘Life’s A Gamble’ which gives detailed insights into her life and work.

Helen McCookerybook‘s songs cover everything from the social impact of new technology to wry observations about relationships.

Now a solo guitarist/vocalist influenced by Linda Lewis, Nick Drake and Jake Thackray, her musical journey started as a bass player in a Brighton punk band in the late 1970s.

Her previous bands The Chefs and Helen and the Horns were regulars on BBC Radio 1’s John Peel show; nowadays Radio London’s Gary Crowley plus BBC6’s Marc Riley and Gideon Coe play her new music.

She has collaborated with Gina Birch, Vic Godard, Lester Square, Robert Rotifer, Martin Stephenson and many more.

Tickets for this concert, which has been organised by Hapless Museum Worker Gigs, are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

www.paulinemurrayx.com

mccookerybook.com